Voice of the People: A celebration of life 'drive-thru'

<p style="text-align: center;">Riverside Cancer Clinic isn’t just a name,</p><p style="text-align: center;">it’s a place where dreams come true</p><p style="text-align: center;">and second chances are its fame.</p><p style="text-align: center;">•••</p><p style="text-align: center;">The prescribed treatments are scary</p><p style="text-align: center;">but we learn to survive</p><p style="text-align: center;">because of the wonderful people there</p><p style="text-align: center;">who help us live our lives.</p><p style="text-align: center;">•••</p><p style="text-align: center;">As patients we are never forgotten</p><p style="text-align: center;">after time spent there,</p><p style="text-align: center;">because everyone involved with us</p><p style="text-align: center;">genuinely cares!</p><p style="text-align: center;">•••</p><p style="text-align: center;">An annual “Celebration of Life” reminds us</p><p style="text-align: center;">of who and where we are.</p><p style="text-align: center;">And this year because of the pandemic,</p><p style="text-align: center;">it was spent in our car!</p><p style="text-align: center;">•••</p><p style="text-align: center;">It was called a “Drive-thru” which was like a picnic.</p><p style="text-align: center;">We had box lunches with turkey subs, salad, chips and a cookie,</p><p style="text-align: center;">all served with smiles and gifts.</p><p style="text-align: center;">•••</p><p style="text-align: center;">Thank you to all who braved the rain</p><p style="text-align: center;">during this “Drive-thru."</p><p style="text-align: center;">And we are so much better off</p><p style="text-align: center;">being involved with each one of you!</p><p style="text-align: center;"><strong>Cheryl Gash</strong></p><p style="text-align: center;"><strong>St. Anne</strong></p>