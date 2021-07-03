MAREK: When neither side is right or wrong

I have become an avid reader of a fiction writer by the name of Harlan Coben. He has written numerous books, and I have been slowly working my way through this rather long list. Rather than quickly devour them, I space them out and read other writers and topics so that I still have a book or two of his unread.

Recently, I read a rather new novel of his called “No Second Chance.” I often do not reveal the content of a book or movie in my articles in case someone else wants to read it. But in this case, that book and a recent article in a newspaper brought out a dilemma that I had never considered. The dilemma is one of choice being made by two sides with competing passions. If you want to read this novel and do not want part of the plot revealed, stop here.

In the Coben book, there is a murder of a wife, a serious wounding of the husband and the only child of the couple is missing. The plot is this author’s consistent twisting, but in short, the husband survives and searches for the missing child. One of the grandfathers of the child is extremely wealthy and soon comes a ransom demand. The “exchange” of cash for the child fails and nothing is heard from the kidnappers for almost two years.

Finally, it is discovered that there is an attorney who has been running a black market adoption ring and the child has been placed for adoption with a family who is unaware of any wrongdoing but lives miles away in the Midwest.

Let’s leave that for the moment and go to the article in the newspaper. In early 2020, Savannah Marino returned home to find her dog, a Maltipoo named Byron, missing. The family spent that night searching until they were exhausted. The search continued the next day. The dog had been microchipped, and the information was promptly filed with the registry company that microchipped Byron. Nothing.

In March 2021, when the family again checked with the microchip company, their information was no longer even listed. In fact, that microchip was now listed in another person’s name. The new microchip company was Michelson Found Animals. When contacted, the microchip registry company refused to get involved as it now had become a dispute of ownership. The Marinos found that the new ownership was also uploaded from Houston, the same city as the Marinos.

When they pressed for the name of the new “owner” they were told that the family did not want their name released, but the registry company offered the Marinos a new puppy. They refused. The other family was contacted and also asked if they would take a new puppy, and they also refused.

So we have a similar case where both sides of a dispute are totally innocent. Both have come to love and cherish their baby whether it be human or a dog. Now here comes the hard part. Let’s say you are the judge and lawsuits are filed to determine who gets the baby or puppy. In both cases the baby or puppy has been cared for and loved for over a year by the newer recipient. There is obviously great attachment by the baby and the puppy to the people who have been raising and supporting them. Who wins and who loses?

Amazingly, the two issues turn out to be headed toward resolution quite differently. In the case of Byron, the original owners have now had to file suit against the registry company who registered Byron the second time. They claim that the company had a duty to check the national registries and they would have found that they were the true owners of Byron. The adopting family has resisted totally, and the case is pending.

In the novel, the father, who has remained single and is a doctor, goes to the adopting family, and sees his daughter. The new parents and the father talk. The next day, the new parents come to the father and say, with tears flowing, that they will yield up the daughter. The doctor has seen the closeness of his daughter with the new parents and does not accept the surrender. He agrees to share the parentage, moves from the East Coast to the city of the adoptees and they begin co-parenting of the daughter.

Think of the difference in these two case. Neither the father nor the dog owner did anything wrong. The father thinks of the child while the new possessors of the dog think only of their own interests and refuse to even talk to the true owner. Does that say something about America? Have dogs become as or more important than a child? Does ownership prevail or does the comfort given by a dog for only a year get to be more important? Ah, America, what a long way we have come from the days of honesty, generosity and understanding. It would appear mere possession conquers all these days.