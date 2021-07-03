JACKSON: Zeal of past patriotism fades

I used to love the Fourth of July. In the words of John Adams — who died on July 4 and was one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence and second president of the United States — I believed the holiday should include, “Pomp and parade … games, sports, guns, belles, bonfires and illuminations from the end of this continent to the other.”

The mere idea that 13 little colonies could agree to remove the proverbial knee of Great Britain from their necks and assert their independence was certainly befitting an annual celebration. As the 13 colonies became 50 states to form one mighty united sovereignty, the celebration of Adams’ prediction became reality. Indulging in drinking and eating became part of the traditional fanfare. Because of my youthful idealism, it was an easy convention to join.

Now the youthfulness is gone and reality has replaced my sanguine disposition. I am more pragmatic and accepting of what we have evolved. Once a strong and impenetrable single entity able to jointly withstand any outside influence, we are now weakened because we have been splintered from within.

The blaring sound of Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” and the glaring glitter of fireworks only temporarily distract from the shattered crystal we have become. No longer are we a beacon of light to the rest of the world. We are more akin to the unrest of magma inside a pending volcanic eruption. Pausing and pretending for a day that we are one no longer carries its charm. It has become comparable to street gangs declaring a truce for a day. Our celebratory conduct nothing more than a charade.

Like the fashion of males wearing their pants sagging below their waistline and bad karaoke, the ignorance and political vitriol has lingered for too long. No longer are barrooms and barbershops ideal venues for spirited debates. The debates have become arguments and can be heard anywhere and everywhere including once forbidden grounds like places of worship.

Although my holiday apathy has been building for some time, my final enthusiastic ember was extinguished Jan. 6. That unimaginable event and our subsequent failure to honestly address it, has a perpetual chokehold on my patriotic zeal. It is understandable that outside entities may hate us. But the hatred within our domestic confines is not. It is painful to say it out loud but, the United States of America isn’t. We are not one. We are 50. And there is irreparable division within each 50.

We recoil at the notion of removing symbols of a darker painful period while at the same time we are exhibiting similar ignorance and intolerance that nearly destroyed us. We cringe at the idea of changing lyrics to our national anthem or pledge of loyalty. Yet our behaviors have changed. We decry peaceful protest while ignoring and excusing a violent attack on our foundations and democratic principles. Sorrowfully, we have become just The States of America.

We are no longer united and there seems to be no sincere effort to rectify that. We have become content with contempt. I wish I could be as optimistic as Abraham Lincoln was when he gave his House Divided Speech. While prophetically declaring that “A house divided against itself, cannot stand,” he also said, “I do not expect the Union to be dissolved — I do not expect the house to fall — but I do expect it will cease to be divided.”

I will certainly partake in my share of traditional grub and raise a glass or bottle to the good that we are. But the salute I used to render and the genuine pride that used to match the vivid red, white and blue colors of my holiday shorts is now just as faded.

I wish everyone a safe and enjoyable holiday.