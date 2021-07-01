Mason's musings: A mother's strength

When my brother, Dylan, and I were mere elementary students, we were already professional athletes. Every weekend and most weekday evenings, Dylan and I were Magglio Ordóñez and Derek Jeter in backyard baseball. We were Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady as we lowered the basketball hoop in our driveway to a dunkable height. We put on full hockey gear and tightened our roller blades to imitate the Blackhawks taking on the Mighty Ducks in the garage, complete with nets and United Center signage we’d made with poster board and markers. I’d try to be Brian Urlacher and take down an evasive Marshall Faulk in football out back. We even threw on our Sunday best and took out our plastic golf clubs in a rivalry as old as Tiger and Phil, chipping, putting and driving on our baseball and football field that was the backyard.

The day we were all of those athletes the same day, complete with outfit changes, my mom, Sheri, said she learned what it meant to be a mother. Her tears of frustration as we mounted piles of laundry turned into tears of laughter when we emerged from our bedroom that doubled as a locker room wearing the outfits seen in my column’s corresponding photo. Every day since, that photo has sat on the window sill above the kitchen sink.

For the past 29 years, I’ve had the best mom a guy could have. She was constantly washing our uniforms, whether they were from organized sports or the backyard. As our house was the neighborhood hangout for about a dozen growing boys every summer, she made more lunches during those summers than she did when she became a lunch lady at Bishop McNamara to help Dylan and I attend school there. She was uber before Uber, taking me, my siblings and my friends to more games and practices than most people know exist.

When my parents divorced a dozen or so years ago, she took on multiple jobs totaling more than 40 hours most weeks and attended Kankakee Community College and then Olivet Nazarene University, where she’s a 2017 graduate, as a full-time college student and also raising her kids. Since her graduation, she’s helped countless victims working at both KC-CASA and now Harbor House.

All she ever has done is help others. And now she needs all the help she can get.

Earlier this week, my mother was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Typing it out doesn’t seem real yet, nor will reading these words when they print. As someone who was diagnosed with Inclusion Body Myositis three years ago and likely has been dealing with it for decades, my mom already has battled so hard to stay healthy and present. To have this added on just simply is unfair.

With so much uncertainty surrounding our family, there might be some uncertainty on some stories and projects our sports department is working on as well. We still have summer all-area teams to run, and we will get to those.

I have several feature subjects I have started scheduling interviews and photos with, which are somewhat on hold as my family begins to discover the road we have ahead of us. Kids with college signing photos, I promise we will get to those.

We aren’t quite sure how uphill this road is yet, but we do know we are already on it, and it’s traveling fast. My mom has shown for decades she’s the strongest woman I know. But even the strongest person can’t fight this battle alone.

That’s why it’s so comforting to know I work in a community that already has shown so much support to me and my family as we’ve dealt with difficult times the past few years. I am thankful to all of our readers and supporters, particularly those I see out on the job who are so genuinely caring. As I said in my last column, it means more than you know.