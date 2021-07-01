EDITORIAL: Let the professionals handle fireworks this year

Tis the season ... for an uptick in emergency room visits due to fireworks-related accidents.

The fact that the displays should be left up to the trained professionals was made even more clear last year.

As many public fireworks shows were called off due to COVID-19, the number of people shooting off fireworks themselves increased. What also increased was the number of injuries.

A new report by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission found a 50 percent increase in fireworks-related deaths and injuries in 2020 when compared to 2019.

About 15,600 people were sent to the emergency room for fireworks-related injuries in 2020. That’s up from the 10,000 ER-treated fireworks-related injuries in 2019.

And worse yet, the number of fireworks-related deaths across the country grew to 18 — up from 12 reported deaths in 2019.

And even worse yet, of the 18 deaths, the CPSC says 44 percent of the victims had used alcohol or drugs prior to the incident.

Setting off fireworks is already a potentially danger endeavor, and to add impairment to the mix? Well, you do the math. Or just copy off the CPSC’s numbers.

Sure the colorful, explosive displays have added enjoyment to countless Fourth of July holidays, but they also pose the potential for serious harm.

It’s an unfortunate certainty that more of these home-fireworks show mishaps will happen again this year, but they don’t have to. Nor do you have to miss out on the thrills fireworks provide.

There are several organized fireworks shows taking place locally during the next few days. Fireworks shows are planned in Aroma Park, Kankakee, Manteno, Watseka and Wilmington.

So, let the professionals do the work this year.

"At the end of the day, the goals are simple: safety and security."

Jodi Rell