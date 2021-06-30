EDITORIAL: Respect Mother Nature as flood threat increases

As the water of the Kankakee River rises, so does its threat level. And with so much rain lately, the river is high.

High temps have people flocking to the river to stay cool and rescuers have already been called to the river for a search. Fortunately, the ending wasn’t tragic, and we can only hope that good fortune continues for the entire summer season.

But getting there will take a concerted and conscious effort by all, especially as the rising river doesn’t show any sign of letting up.

So much so that the National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for our area until later this evening. That means that water levels near flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. We have noticed a couple spots along its banks where it’s already slightly pushed out of its boundaries, thankfully in an uninhabited area.

But if things get worse and the river continues to rise, the dangers will spread to more than just those enjoying water-related activities.

Should the river reach flood levels, we urge you to show extra caution as you navigate the area.

Don’t drive around barricades at water crossings. Don’t attempt to drive through high water or flowing water. When you’re faced with a decision of driving through or turning around and finding a new path, remember this: Six inches of water will reach the bottoms of most car doors. One foot of water will float many vehicles, and 2 feet of moving water can carry away most vehicles.

And if you ignore us and all good sense, be sure to test your brakes after driving through water. It could affect their function and cause you even more problems down the road.

Just be careful out there and respect the power that Mother Nature holds. You don’t want to be on the receiving end of one of her reminders.

"If you can't be in awe of Mother Nature, there's something wrong with you."

Alex Trebek