EDITORIAL: Let freedom ring this Fourth

<em>“We hold these truths to be self-evident. That all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”</em>

These aren't just words penned to paper. They are a declaration. Their existence was a bold and courageous act.

In just 1,320 words, the fathers of our nation laid bare the hopes, dreams and aspirations of a new nation. Declaration of Independence

They hold the same relevance they did 244 years ago. Some of the resolutions that lie within the are battles still being fought today.

Too often the reason for Independence Day gets lost in the smoke from the grill and the pops of the fireworks.