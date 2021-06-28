BALESI: Quebec seeks more self-governance

<strong>Editor’s note:</strong> <em>This is the first in a two-part series. You can find Part 2 in the Tuesday, June 29, edition.</em>

On Tuesday, May 18, 2021, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the press that the federal government’s most recent analysis had come to the conclusion that Quebec can makes changes to the Canada’s Constitution Act of 1982. He was commenting about the letter that he had just received from the Prime Minister of Quebec, Francois Legault, a letter that accompanied a 100-page document, known as Bill 96.

Legault was about to submit Bill 96 for approval to the National Assembly in Quebec City. Legault’s letter explained that “It is aimed at increasing the use of French in public and workplaces after a series of studies indicated French is on the decline, particularly in Montreal.” Trudeau told reporters: ”It is perfectly legitimate for a province to modify the section of the Constitution that applies specifically to them and that is something they can do while ensuring, of course, that the rest of the Constitution, including the sections that protect linguistic minorities, like the anglophones in Quebec, continues to be respected.”

All the brouhaha was about the two clauses that Premier Legault had inserted in his bill and wanted to be made part of Canada’s Constitution (that Quebec, alone, has so far refused to sign): 1) Quebec people form a nation,” and 2) French shall be the official language of Quebec. It is also the common language of the Quebec Nation.”

Premier Trudeau by giving his “good housekeeping seal of approval” to the new bold action by Quebec was engaging in a major about-face and the press knew. Since the very first rise in anger against the Canadian establishment by the French Canadians in the 1960s, all premiers, including his own father, Pierre Trudeau, swore that they would never allow an even semi-sovereign Quebec. Not in your dreams. Clearly Justin Trudeau’s change of heart was caused by the real-politik of federal elections just around the corner. It also reflected, in no small measure, the lassitude that the majority of anglophone Canadians felt vis-à-vis a policy that since the British conquest had slowly evolved from a century of de facto neo-colonialism to the last 60 years of concessions always short of satisfying the francophones.

In many respects it deserves to be brought to the American people’s attention, if not for anything else, because a very large segment of the citizens of this country has a connection with the saga past and present of French Canada. Between 1837 – when the British Army proceeded to a major bloody repression – and 1930 when the United States introduced immigration quotas, closing the door to further large-scale immigration from French Canada, nearly one million French-Canadians settled in Vermont and in the northeastern states making up the old New England.

Another relatively large area where French Canadians, essentially from the villages around Montreal and Quebec City settled was in Illinois, along the Kankakee River. Hundreds of families from the 1830s to late 1840s, escaping harsh economic conditions, gave birth to the towns of Bourbonnais, Kankakee, L’Erable, Ste. Anne and other communities in the counties of Kankakee and Iroquois. In this area alone today, there are about 30,000 people of French-Canadian descent. In the whole of the United States, Americans with French Canadian ancestry number nearly 10 million.

For more than a century, Quebec was run by an alliance between the all-powerful Catholic Church and conservative elements which, in exchange for being allowed unchecked control over their constituency, let all economic power in the hands of either Anglo-Canadian or American concerns. The winds of change which had swept the world on the aftermath of World War II were slow in reaching the banks of the St. Lawrence but eventually they did. Change came out of a conjuncture of strikes and the political commitment of leading intellectuals, a period known as the “Quiet Revolution”. Elections brought to power a Premier from the Quebec Liberal Party, Jean Lesage, whose motto had been coined by the nationalist daily newspaper Le Devoir: “Maitres chez nous” or “Masters in our own house.”

On July 24, 1967, the Quebecois were given an unexpected voice: the visiting French President, General De Gaulle, from the top balcony of the Montreal city hall as he shouted four memorable words: “Vive le Québec libre!” or “Long live free Quebec.” The crowd roared. René Levesque, who would soon quit the Liberal party to found his own group, the Parti Québécois, afterwards declared that it was “a formidable injection of pride.” Respect was still slow in reversing what had been a well-established perception; when in 1969, I went to Montreal as a freelance journalist sent by NBC for the special “Quebec, we ought to know,” if addressing an anglophone in French, one could still be told: “speak white!”

On the fringe of the political action conducted by a whole spectrum of reformists, a radical revolutionary movement, the Front de la Libération du Québec, made up of a few hundred Lenin Marxists, many trained in Palestinian camps, got into the act starting in 1963. They planted 950 bombs, conducted attacks, culminating with the kidnaping in 1970 of a British diplomat and a Minister in Liberal Government of Quebec who they later assassinated. The Canadian Prime Minister of the time, Pierre Trudeau, reacted by invoking the War Measure Act, sending troops to occupy the streets of Montreal (being careful, however, to select only French-speaking units) and having the Mounted Police arrest 500 suspects, most of them would eventually be released.