WEBBER: Jan. 6 was a day of infamy — by the government

Last March, after the media decried Trump and his supporters for the Jan. 6 “Armed Insurrection on Democracy,” I pointed out the culpability might be “alleged.” As in unproven.

It was reported to be the worst day for the Republic on a scale equaling Pearl Harbor or the Civil War. Let’s recount: Civil War — 1.5 million perished; Pearl Harbor — 2,403 deaths, drawing us into World War II; Jan. 6 “Insurrection” — 5 dead. Of those five deaths, three were natural causes, one a drug overdose, and one shot by Capitol security. Suppose some exaggerated a bit?

<ul><li>Five months later, the “insurrection” is still unproven and any blame on Trump or his followers is dissipating, despite the continued handwringing and hyperbole. The week before last, Tucker Carlson reported on the fallacy of the alleged “insurrection.” His report was lambasted by mainstream media, particularly the NY Times and Washington Post, indicating Tucker was probably on to something. I have no confidence in the motives of those newspapers. Call me a suspicious b; dad did!</li></ul>

Tucker’s primary source seems to be from a group called Revolver News, of which admittedly I couldn’t find much information about. Since I’ve always found Tucker credible, I’ll extend the courtesy toward Revolver and the other sources researched. Should you still be upset over Trump’s mean tweets, please consider:

Initially, the “insurrection” was reported as an “armed revolt.” In actuality, no guns were confiscated. Did you read a retraction?

The name of the officer who shot Ashli Babbitt has not been identified. The 12-year Air Force veteran was murdered during the disturbance by an unnamed Capitol officer, who is anonymous as of June 22. Her widower, Aaron Babbitt is suing the government to obtain the name. Imagine the uproar had Ms. Babbitt been a person of color and the officer’s name was being withheld. What’s left of Portland and Minneapolis would have imploded.

The NY Times and USA Today, about as trustworthy as a tabloid, pushed the narrative that Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick died after being bludgeoned by Trump supporters using a fire extinguisher. When probed more thoroughly, the tabloids rhetoric toned down from “was killed by a MAGA mob,” to a more mundane “died after physically engaging with a MAGA mob.” In March, Julian Khater and George Tanios were falsely arrested for allegedly using bear spray on Officer Sicknick. After waiting months for an autopsy, it was finally reported Mr. Sicknick actually died of a stroke the day after the “Insurrection.”

Two pipe bombs were supposedly manufactured and left at the Republican and Democrat headquarters. Curiously, neither exploded. The bombs and the surrounding area should have contained fingerprints and DNA. If it did, they aren’t saying, probably in hopes we’d forget.

There are over 14,000 hours of video for said “insurrection,” yet remarkably only scant minutes have been shared with the public after all this time. Must not be anything to see there so we’re just supposed to move along?

Depending on the news source, there are up to 1,500 people in jail for “insurrection.” They’re in solitary confinement, although the government has relabeled it as “constrictive confinement.” That is 23 hours per day locked up, but they don’t call it solitary. This is how bad the situation is — Democrat Senators Elizabeth Warren and Dick Durbin have questioned the treatment of the “insurrectionists.”

By mid-February, Attorney General Merrick Garland was already accusing white supremacists for the fracas, a shameless lie. Our chief law enforcement officer was in lock-step on Day One with the Manchurian Moron (Biden), claiming white supremacy to be America’s biggest threat.

But equally concerning are the 20 so-called organizers of the “insurrection” have yet to be indicted, drawing suspicion of their connections to the FBI. Might explain why reactions have been erroneous, news reports edited, and facts are so slow at being released.

Given the verifiable crimes of the FBI during the recent Russian witch hoax, it is not that far-fetched the FBI, the Democrat Party, and some Republicans might be part of a Deep State? You suppose they really have our best interest in mind when investigating the “insurrection.” Recall, they actively tried to take down a duly-elected president of the US … twice!

This country currently has serious problems with China aggression, Russian hacking, Iran’s nuclear aspirations, out-of-control spending, inflation, escalating crime, and illegal immigration. So, might it be reasonable to suppose when talking heads from our government attempt to divide us into tribes with absurd claims of white supremacy being our nation’s greatest danger, they might be lying to us?

At the root of those who paint everything racist, blame problems on white supremacy or push garbage curriculums like Critical Race Theory are Marxists. That type of subversion has no place in our country. It needs to be extinguished decisively and immediately.

Any insurrection on Jan. 6 came about from within the bowels of our own government.