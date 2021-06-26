MAREK: So where does that name come from?

About the time one thinks he or she has reached that level of knowledge to be considered a scholar or at least one of the brighter ones, just consider how little we really know about the English language and the derivations of our words for names. The basis for many of our names come from foreign languages, mistakes in the identification of some things, and sometimes for no reason other than imagination or diversion.

Let’s start quite simply. Where does the name of Greenland come from? Some of us know that Greenland is the largest island that is not a continent. But is it even green? Next door is Iceland, who has far more green land than its huge neighbor. In fact, some believe that they got their names backwards. Was it a bait and switch during those early Viking voyages?

According to historians, Vikings were the first to make voyages to these two islands. Iceland had only 20% ice covering it, but the discoverers wanted to limit migration to it for some reason. Thus the name became Iceland as perhaps a discouragement to possible settlers. On the other hand, Eric the Red came to Greenland and wanted to populate it, and used the enticing name Greenland. It is now 80% covered with glaciers although climate change has reduced that percentage some.

In researching Greenland, even though I really want to see Iceland someday, I came up with an amazing amount of history of the naming of Greenland and Iceland. Along the way I found an article entitled “What’s in a Name?” It gave me dozens of other inappropriate naming, or names with very clear reasons for their existence. The list was so good, that I have to share many of them with my readers. So let’s not stop with Greenland and Iceland but also look at other names that make no sense or at least at first glance that don’t seem to.

On with our new education about words. Are the Canary Islands named for the bird? Nope. The name comes from dogs, i.e. canines, or the Latin Canaria Insula, “Isle of the Dogs.”

OK, everyone knows that the centipede has 100 legs, right? Well, not right. Centipedes have multiple legs, but the number has been found to vary from 30 to 354. The millipede should have a thousand legs but it fails again having no more than 750. Apparently these names were made by people who couldn’t count very well.

We have all heard of catgut whether it be leather material, or strings for instruments, tennis rackets, or archery bows. Feel sorry for those poor cats? Relax. This hard material doesn’t ever come from cats but usually sheep, goat, cattle, and hog intestines. Likewise a camel-hair brush comes from squirrel fur.

Now let’s turn to animals and the categories we place them in. It would appear names mean nothing as the koala is not a bear but a marsupial. The prairie dog is not a dog but a rodent. The horned toad is not a toad but a lizard.

We all know there is no ham in hamburger, but did you realize that there is no butter in buttermilk and, of course, no egg in an eggplant? I am sure that there is no straw in a strawberry. Where is the dog in the dogwood tree? Blackbirds are actually brown, and greyhounds come in a multitude of colors.

One of my favorite misnomers is the precious black box on aircraft. It isn’t black at all, but bright orange so that rescue teams can find them at a crash scene. Perhaps the name was to make them appear secret and sinister.

Let’s go to foods. French fries were invented in Belgium, the name coming from frenching, the manner of cutting the potato. Obviously our boycott of French fries a decade ago was misplaced. The English horn was actually an alto oboe from France. Arabic numerals were invented in India. Danish pastries originated from Vienna, the Turkish bath from Rome, and Swiss steak from England. And Russian dressing was formulated in the good old USA.

The 10-gallon hat will not hold anywhere near 10gallons. The name came from the Spanish when Mexicans called it sombrero galon meaning a hat with braids or ribbons. That reasoning makes sense if you had a feel for the size of a gallon of water, let alone 10.

I want to thank Richard Lederer for his article, as it gave me the inspiration to study words and names even more. Many of the above are courtesy of his work and intellect which I found in the national Mensa magazine.

I have actually been in Iceland. When returning from Europe for my junior year abroad in 1963, I flew Icelandic Airlines back to the U.S. as it was the cheapest. I left from Glasgow and had a one-hour stop in Reykjavik, Iceland. Naw, that doesn’t count. I want to go back for a trip to perhaps see the Ring of Fire and definitely drive The Golden Circle. But I don’t necessarily see a stop in Greenland.