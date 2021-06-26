CONVERSATIONS WITH KEN & JOE: Tax code: is it fair or in need of repair?

<strong>Joe:</strong> When you practice law for a number of years, every lawyer will have a case or cases that they remember vividly. One that stays with me occurred early on, when I first started practicing law in Chicago. It was a pro bono file. I was asked by a senior firm member to accompany a client who was being audited to an IRS tax hearing. His offense and the reason for the audit was that he was taking care of his mom who was in her high 80s and was claiming her as a dependent.

The IRS’ position was that he wasn’t providing over 50% of her support. When I got to the hearing the IRS agent was sitting behind his desk with the client’s file. The client was a single guy in his 50s who worked eight hours a day in a factory. He was not a wealthy person. I immediately asked the IRS agent, “With all of the rich people out there utilizing questionable loopholes in the code, you have to be kidding spending a lot of time auditing this particular taxpayer, right? The woman is his disabled mom. Aren’t there bigger fish to fry?”

After we gave the agent a detailed narrative of his mom’s condition and produced receipts, all went well. It was my last and only tax case.

Nothing much has changed since that hearing. When you open up the sewer cover of the tax code and peer down into its muddy contents, the biggest beneficiaries are the wealthiest who accumulate large fortunes and yet pay little or no tax. See an article by ProPublica dated June 8 that provides eye-popping details that demolish the myth of the American tax system that everyone pays their fair share and that the richest Americans pay the most.

The rich accomplish this through a variety of tax-avoidance strategies and loopholes building wealth without claiming earnings on a W-2. In addition, tax rates were cut by the GOP-dominated Senate in 2017 that disproportionately benefited the wealthy. The wealthy with their lobbyists and donations to congressmen appear to write the tax rules. The result is that they roll in gobs of dough. With little physical stamina or a need to earn daily bread by hard work in trenches, many doze off during the day rendered unconscious with so little to do, except to write a check monthly to the campaign chest of their congressman.

Meanwhile, the vast majority of Americans who live from pay check to pay check working for a living pay taxes that vary from 10% to about 40%. Do you agree that there is a need for a fundamental overhaul of the U.S. tax system?

<strong>Ken:</strong> On the other hand, the U.S. income taxing system appears quite progressive if you look at some of the data for 2020. The wealthiest 1% of taxpayers, about 1.5 million filers, paid about 40% of total U.S. income tax revenue. The top 50% paid about 90%; the bottom half paid 10%. The top 1% paid an average tax rate of 27%, the bottom half, 4%. What exactly is one’s fair share, be she rich or poor?

Investment whale Warren Buffett famously expressed sadness that he paid taxes at a lower rate than some of his employees. The reason for that is that he takes no salary (as reported by W-2s) but, like many middle-class retirees, his income is largely from capital gains (reported on form 1099) which is taxed at 20% rather than the top bracket of 37%.

As for “loopholes,” these include deductions to income for charitable gifts, business expenses, business losses, mortgage interest, and state and municipal taxes. The alternative to itemizing on a tax return is taking the standard deduction of $12,400. Retirement accounts, IRAs and 401(k)s, are sheltered from taxation until money is withdrawn.

There is one loophole that has drawn attention recently — hedge fund managers are paid out of business profits, called carried interest, which are taxed as capital gains. The Biden administration has expressed a desire to do away with that one. If you think about it, as a group, the loopholes are not sly cheats but serve a purpose, and most are aimed at stimulating the economy which benefits everyone. A low capital gains rate encourages idle dollars to be put at risk through investing. Finally, Congress adopted the loopholes and those same lawmakers can do away with them whenever.

<strong>Joe:</strong> From your response, it appears that you view the tax system as fair and transparent. The GOP Senate appears to be with you. Some have probably been offered a seat on Jeff Bezos’ planned space trip. Currently, the tax code has different tax rates for various sources of income, such as capital gains, dividends and earned income, which gives the wealthy an economic advantage. If all sources of income were taxed as ordinary income, everyone would be on the same footing. Given the political makeup in D.C., the likelihood of anything changing is remote, since many in the Senate are in thrall to the billionaires.

Yet, according to the WSJ, the number of expatriates is rising, the cause being the likely change in the tax code. Do they know more than we know? The real problem comes down to money in politics. Mandatory campaign finance reform and the elimination of a lot of dark money would leave congressmen working for the people and not the money, don’t you think?

<strong>Ken</strong><strong>:</strong> First, campaign finance reform is a subject for another day. Second, there are several Congress-persons that I wouldn’t mind their being shot into space. Third, back to taxes. Although Congress appears to have forgotten these days, it behooves the lawmakers to show some restraint in spending. Should government seem to become overreaching by overspending and try to balance by overtaxing, there are negative consequences. American companies will pack up and move overseas. People will move out — as Gov. Pritzker has found — in order to avoid being bled dry paying for Illinois government profligate spending; also, the ins shouldn’t forget that might well get voted out.

Joe's view

"If all sources of income were taxed as ordinary income, everyone would be on the same footing."

Ken's view

"Should government seem to become overreaching by overspending and try to balance by overtaxing, there are negative consequences."