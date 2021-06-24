WHITE: Don't repeat Europe's vaccine catastrophe

For many Americans, the calamitously slow vaccine roll-out in countries like Germany, France, and Italy comes as a surprise. After all, in the early days of the pandemic, Europe's response to the crisis seemed highly competent, especially compared to the United States.

But the sluggish vaccination campaign in these nations is actually quite predictable. For years, European policymakers have imposed strict price controls on new pharmaceuticals — and those price caps have delayed patients' access to cutting-edge medicines. The same story is now playing out with Covid-19 vaccines.

Amazingly, Congress is now seeking to emulate Europe's failed price control policies. Europe's botched vaccine rollout ought to make lawmakers reconsider.

Four months after the first Covid-19 vaccine earned authorization, large portions of Europe are still struggling to inoculate their populations. In Germany, Italy, and France, only about 40 percent of patients have received at least one vaccine dose.

Consider that the United States — which is far more populated than any of those three nations — has administered at least one dose of the vaccine to over half the adult population, and has fully vaccinated four in ten people.

How to explain Europe's sluggish vaccine roll-out? While there is no single cause, one major factor is the European Union's obsession with paying less for Covid-19 immunizations than many other countries. Whereas Israel — by far the world leader in Covid-19 vaccinations — agreed to pay $25 for each dose, and the United States paid $20, the EU held out for a discount, ultimately paying $15 to $19.

And while EU countries got a lower price, they paid more in other ways. A recent analysis found that the delayed rollout could cost the European economy close to $107 billion this year. That's more than four times what the EU paid for its vaccines.

Sadly, this isn't the first time Europe's price-obsessed bureaucracy has delayed access to lifesaving new medicines. It's routine for agencies like Germany's Federal Joint Committee and France's Economic Committee for Health Products to set prices for breakthrough drugs at below-market rates. And it's because of these tactics that new medicines generally take far longer to reach European patients.

There were 290 new active pharmaceutical substances released worldwide between 2011 and 2018. Of those, German patients had access to just under two thirds, and just under half were offered to French patients.

Meanwhile, in America — where policymakers have so far eschewed European-style price-controls — patients had access to nearly 90 percent of these new treatments.

Despite the damage wrought by Europe's drug price controls, many American lawmakers remain eager to copy these policies. House Democrats just revived H.R. 3, a bill that would tie prices for up to 250 common medicines covered by Medicare to the average price paid in other rich nations — Germany and France among them.

Europe's catastrophic vaccine rollout has shown the high cost, in money and lives, of price controls. Importing those policies here would have disastrous consequences for American patients and end up costing us all more in the long run.

<em>Joel White is president of the Council for Affordable Health Coverage, a coalition of organizations seeking to lower the cost of health care for all Americans. </em>