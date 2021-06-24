EDITORIAL: Festivals don't happen by magic

There has been quite the hustle and bustle this week at the Bourbonnais Municipal Center.

Food vendors are arriving with their concession stands in tow. Carnival rides are being assembled. Trash cans are strategically placed. Tents are erected to cover the beer garden. At the heart of this activity is a hundred or more volunteers.

These are residents who take great pride in putting together the five-day Bourbonnais Friendship Festival and great joy in helping the community enjoy it. Day and night the volunteers are on scene building a festival from the ground up. They’ll be there all throughout the event to offer help to visitors, keep the site clean and any other need that arises. And once all the fun has been had, they’ll return to tear it all down and clean up.

When Life Editor Taylor Leddin stopped in this week to talk to the festival volunteers, she learned that it’s a tradition that spans generations of several local families. There are even some who have moved away that return each year to help with the festival.

The dedication on display this week in Bourbonnais is nothing short of inspiring. This is what being a community is all about.

Festival grounds and site manager Jerry Forbes told us that he appreciates other festivals he attends more because he now understands how much work is put into them. We encourage all those who attend this week’s Friendship Festival to follow that lead.

If you see a volunteer or organizer, thank them for their efforts and dedication. Maybe even ask how you can volunteer for next year’s event.

"Be of service. Whether you make yourself available to a friend or co-worker, or you make time every month to do volunteer work, there is nothing that harvests more of a feeling of empowerment than being of service to someone in need."

Gillian Anderson