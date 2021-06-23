EDITORIAL: Helping you make the most of your community

By the time you’ve reached this page of today’s paper, you’ve hopefully noticed we’ve made a couple changes. Let us tell you about them!

As most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted in Illinois, community events are again alive and well in the Kankakee County area. And that means a return of our community calendar.

We stopped publishing the weekly calendar shortly after the pandemic started as nearly all events were canceled. And though events have been ramping back up in recent weeks, we’ve held off on jumping back into our weekly calendar. As the community was adjusting to the many changes of the new normal and some were still hesitant to gather, many event organizers were easing into the waters of public events.

But now we can see the water is fine, so come on in! More about that later …

For now, here is what’s new in your Daily Journal. We are not just picking up where we left off. We’ve made some big changes that we hope will help you better enjoy the many great activities our community has to offer.

Let’s start with the calendar. Just like before, you’ll find it in today’s paper. But unlike before, the calendar will now include all community group activities and happenings as well as entertainment-type events. Before you would have had to wait until Thursday’s paper to get the latter. We hope this change will give you more time to make plans with your family and friends.

You’ll find the all-inclusive calendar in the A section of today’s edition. Today, it’s on Pages A6 and A7. You’ll also find items labeled as “Best Bets.” Those are the biggest and best happenings of the week. For those select items, if you’ll turn to the Life Section (Page B1), you will find expanded information with all the details you will need to get out and make the most of it.

We are excited about these new features and hope you enjoy them as much as we enjoyed creating them.

<strong>About the return to normal …</strong>

As you venture back out into the world, please continue to be mindful of COVID-19.

Just because restrictions continue to be lifted and our lives again become intertwined doesn’t mean it’s over.

In the Kankakee County Health Department’s most recent report (on June 18), there were 64 active cases of COVID-19 in the county. That number was significantly down from its previous report on June 14, but still there were 26 new cases. Also in that time, two new COVID-related deaths were recorded.

So, go out and have a good time, but be smart out there. Mask up if you’re not vaccinated. Even if you have been vaccinated, go ahead and mask up if you think it’s necessary or if you’re being asked to by the establishment or event you’re visiting. Also, continue to observe social distancing — especially indoors — when possible and keep washing your hands.

If we keep our wits about us, we’ll not make any steps backward as we move toward the exit of this pandemic.

"Don't wait for the perfect time to start making changes to your life; the time is now."

Chris Gardner