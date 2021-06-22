EDITORIAL: Summer is here ... and so are the mosquitoes

As warm weather approaches so does mosquito season. In Illinois, mosquito season begins at the start of summer and lasts into the fall.

In case you missed it, summer started on Sunday.

Mosquito bites are not only irritating and itchy, they are also capable of spreading viruses that can cause illness, and in rare cases, death. Among those viruses is West Nile, which reemerges every summer and occurs mainly around urban and suburban areas.

Our local public health departments remain vigilant each year in monitoring and testing for the West Nile Virus, including regularly trapping and testing birds.

You can also take steps to protect yourself. Are we suggesting you should bathe in repellent and wear a full-body haz-mat suit to protect yourself? Of course not; that’s silly. This is just a friendly reminder to be vigilant and aware — you know, that thing we should be doing regularly that often gets blocked out by the glow of our cellphones?

When it comes to mosquitoes, protection and prevention aren’t hard. The Kankakee County Health Department encourages residents to simply follow the “3 R’s.”

<strong>1. Remove</strong> opportunities for mosquitoes to breed by eliminating standing water around your home.

<strong>2. Repel</strong> mosquitoes with the use of insect repellent and/or by wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants — especially around dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

<strong>3. Repair</strong> windows and doors to prevent mosquito entry and ensure windows and doors have tightly fitted screens.

While the virus doesn’t typically make an appearance until mid- to late-summer, preventative measures should start now to protect you and your family from contracting the virus.

A little forethought and you’ll breeze through summer safely.

The Iroquois County Public Health Department says the EPA-registered insect repellants are proven to be safe and effective when used as directed. Examples include, but are not limited to, those that use DEET, Picaridin, and Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.