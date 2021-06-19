JACKSON: Lack of employees extends live of death row inmates

When we hear businesses cannot reopen or expand services because of a lack of applicants, that is not a good thing. Not for the business, the economy, the taxing body or the end user. That is not the case for a couple of guys in South Carolina. The lack of employees is working out in their favor.

Because the state of SC cannot hire necessary workers, Brad Sigmon and Freddie Owens will get to live a little longer. Both men are on death row and were scheduled to be executed this month. But, the state cannot hire enough people to fill a firing squad.

The state recently reinstated the firing squad as a form of execution along with electrocution and lethal injection. South Carolina’s highest court ruled that their impending executions be postponed until a firing squad is in place. SC law provides that death row inmates must be given an option of how they choose to be put to death.

The state is not able to put people to death by lethal injection because there is a shortage of drugs. It ran out of the drug in 2013. It is inconclusive whether the short supply of lethal injection drugs are caused by pharmaceutical production or litigation. Some states’ executions are being held up because the actual ingredients of the drugs are not available to the public. Advocates of a gentler, more humane manner of state killing want to know the names of the drug producers and what chemicals are being used in order to prevent botched executions that may cause the convicted undue suffering. Some states are keeping such information a secret from the public.

That drug supply shortage left SC with only one form of capital punishment available. Electrocution has been in use by SC Department of Corrections since 1912. That drug shortage, real or imagined, forced the state’s hand in reinstating the firing squad method last month.

With no lethal injection or firing squad option, Brad Sigmon, a 63-year-old murderer who was convicted in 2001 for killing his ex-girlfriend’s parents with a baseball bat, had his scheduled June 18 execution delayed.

Freddie Owens, 43, was convicted of a 1997 murder of a convenience store clerk. His June 25 death date was also postponed because of the state’s no-option loophole. Both killers have exhausted all their appeals. The delayed firing squad staffing issue also bodes well for the nearly 40 other 39 SC death row inmates.

How long it will take to assemble a firing squad in SC is unknown. There is not a lot of information on how a death squad is formed. One must assume each member is a skilled rifleman. They will at least have the ability to hit a target from distance less than 30 yards. How much practice and psychological training is available? And lastly, what does the pay and benefits package contain?

While the firing squad method of death has been called antiquated and even uncivilized, it has one distinct advantage over death by drugs, gas or electricity. Those killed by a bullet to the heart may have quality vital organs that can be donated to save lives. There is no risk of contamination. If organ donations by executed convicts become a trend, death by hanging could also be an option.

Besides South Carolina, there are five other states that utilize the firing squad method of execution: Utah, Wyoming, Missouri, Arkansas, and Mississippi.

Coincidently, all six states have decided to end the supplemental unemployment benefit this summer. Will the absence of the additional $300 per week in unemployment increase the applicant pool of marksmen? The inquiring minds of death row inmates in firing squad states may want to know.