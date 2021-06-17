EDITORIAL: Parents, time to get registered for school

Superintendent Genevra Walters addressed the Kankakee School Board this week regarding fall enrollment.

About 40 percent of students so far who have registered to attend Kankakee High School in the fall have indicated they want a non-traditional schedule, she said.

Seem early to be discussing fall? Not at all. Even in a normal year, there’s much that goes into planning a school year. And lately, nothing has been normal, with the upcoming school year maybe least of all.

Problem is, though, that reported percentage is just of the fewer than 300 who have completed registration at this point.

The district needs more registrations coming in to get a real look at what next school year will look like. After a game-changing pandemic, the district is planning to offer a lot of options to students next year, including non-traditional schedules and remote or blended learning. It will incorporate a flex day and flex mods. Many of these options will give students a taste of what life will be like in college.

If you think that sounds like a lot of moving parts, you’d be right. There are big decisions to be made, and Walters said that getting more students registered now will help administrators make those decisions.

Because it will be a whole new world next school year, we should give our educators and administrators as much time to prepare as possible. If there ever was a time for pre-planning, we think now would be it.

So, KSD parents, we’re looking at you — rise and shine, it’s back-to-school time. By not procrastinating on getting your student registered this year, you can be part of making this unprecedented school year the best it can be.

"If you are fearful, choose courage. If you frequently procrastinate, choose to take action now. If you have always waited for others to lead, use your own initiative."

Paul J. Meyer