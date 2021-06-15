EDITORIAL: Community support of scholarship programs vital

Every year as we wade into graduation season, our inboxes begin swelling with scholarship announcements. And even in this day of COVID-19 and strapped budgets, we are still flush with announcements from area organizations doling out funds to help our local students.

To say these organizations and those who support them make us proud of the community we call home would be an understatement.

College is expensive. And, unfortunately, for some, the cost is an insurmountable hurdle that keeps them from walking the halls of a university. Yes, there is the option for applying for financial aid from the government, but not all students qualify.

And for those who lean on student loans to get them through to a degree, some will be chipping away at that mountain of debt for years to come.

Whether it’s a lesser amount to help pay for books or a full ride that paves a student’s entire path, the funding is vital to students’ success. That’s why these scholarships are so important.

Also important is the community’s support of the organizations providing scholarships. That support could be as simple as a purchasing a raffle ticket or meal at a nonprofit’s fundraising event. It could also be as big as making a large cash donation at the end of the year.

Regardless of the amount, we say thank you. You have helped students get on the path to a brighter tomorrow. You have allowed students to forego that extra job and focus more on their studies. You are helping to make dreams come true.

Your generosity has not gone unnoticed.

• 5 million scholarships make $24 billion available to college students every year.

• Scholarships and grants cover 25% of educational costs every year.

• There is enough public and private scholarship money available to give every full-time enrolled student $9,744.

• 63% of all undergraduates receive at least one grant or scholarship.

• 76.7% of full-time undergraduates receive a grant or scholarship.

• 75% of students who are awarded scholarships receive them from private or community organizations.

• 20 million FAFSAs are processed each year.

• 85% of first-time, full-time students attending 4-year colleges receive federal aid.

"The secret of getting ahead is getting started."

Mark Twain