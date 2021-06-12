Voice of the People: Our leaders would rather change history than celebrate it

The past two weekends were remembrances of our past.

May 31 was Memorial Day. Vice President Harris told us to “enjoy the long weekend.” No recognition of those that gave their all to protect our freedoms and the freedom of others from worldwide oppression.

On June 6 every one of our recently past presidents have made an effort to remember those who gave their all in the fight against the evil forces and their sick intent of world domination. But not President Biden.

The day came and went with nary a peep out of him to recognize the day’s importance. Probably not one Harris or Biden consorts with ever give Memorial Day or D-Day a second thought.

Why should they? They are memories that commemorate something they despise. Many things in fact: the spirit of personal sacrifice and duty, on the one hand, and the country for which those exertions were expended, on the other.

It’s a sad commentary when our current leaders lauded those that were tearing our cities apart last summer, but fail to even mention the patriots that gave their all!

<strong>David Kuiken</strong>

<strong>Manteno</strong>