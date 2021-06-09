DAAKE: Regulations for leftists, liberals, and other modern-day radicals

Saul Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals has provided many modern-day activists with a road map on disrupting society to overcome what they see as injustice. But what is particularly disturbing: he advised community organizers to gain by any means necessary social, political, legal, and economic power.

By any means, necessary is especially disturbing, although Alinsky would likely condemn violence. Modern radicals have even gone beyond Alinsky’s methods as we have seen (even though the leftist media tells us don’t believe our own eyes.) There have been violent riots, assaults, increased crimes, burning down businesses, many of them minority-owned, and pushing the insidious dual myths of white privilege and critical race theory.

I have noticed, though, societal rules and laws are something that leftists will only obey when they find it convenient. Sanctuary cities, clearly in violation of bederal law, are common in the Blue States. But the modern left loves regulations that impose their view of the world through executive orders on the rest of us, but not necessarily on themselves.

These idealogue leftists believe they are more intelligent, compassionate, generous, and humane than conservative Republicans, Democrats, and Independents. So, I’m calling on President Biden to issue a series of executive orders with regulations that will apply only to these brilliant, compassionate, social engineers. They can set an example for the rest of us. After all, by their own claims, they are smarter and more compassionate. All regulations would be imposed on July 4, 2021.

Regulation 1. All liberals and leftists who live in gated communities must demand that the gates be left open 24 hours a day. Anyone wanting to come in cannot be forced to show an ID or state their business. Any walls or gates around individual houses such as Nancy Pelosi’s must be torn down. The metal can be beaten into plowshares. After all, here is your opportunity with your allies such as Schumer, AOC, Kamala, and Durbin to show us your compassion and superior intelligence.

Regulation 2. The average size of a house in the United States is 2301 square feet. Leftist radicals and liberals have two choices. One, sell your current house and buy a house no larger than 2301 square feet. Any profits will be taxed at the new proposed capital gains rate of 40%. Sorry Al Gore, your 10,000-square-foot house has to go! The other choice is to wall off 2301 square feet in your current house for your personal use. The rest of the space will be provided rent-free to the homeless and unemployed. Set a compassionate example for the rest of us!

Regulation 3. No more private jets. They waste fossil fuel. All leftists radicals will be required to fly coach. As to autos, no more SUVs, trucks, or any engines larger than 2.5 liter 4 cylinders. Compassionate liberals may be able to extend life on earth another couple of months beyond AOC’s 2019 forecast of 11 years. Your household temperatures in the winter can be set to a maximum of 60 degrees and a minimum of 85 degrees in the summer. Of course, all fireplaces must be cemented up. Gas and wood-burning fireplaces use carbon fuels that pollute the environment. Could you show us your wisdom and compassion?

Regulation 4. No liberal or leftist will be allowed to send their kids to private schools unless they buy “education credits.” Each credit will be a voucher then given to poor inner-city residents so they can join your kids in your elite private schools.

Regulation 5. Liberal leftists legislators, senators, and members of Congress must take a pay cut. The median household income for Americans was $68,703 in 2019. After all, you are for the little guy. So liberal leftists members of Congress and senators will need to take a cut of $105,297. You’ll be able to relate so much better to the American family even though you will still be making more money than 50% of the population. Please show us your compassion.

Regulation 6. Since you care so much about American families and their quality of life, a salary cap on all liberal sports stars, Hollywood stars, musicians, and business people will be $90,000. These savings will be passed along in the form of lower prices for the average American family. After all, the ticket takers and pop-corn makers at theatres need to make a “living wage” You can set a sterling example. Any salaries above $90,000 will be taxed at a reasonable rate of 90% and given to the poor.

Using executive orders, the president can enact these “regulations for leftists radicals,” which could fundamentally transform the United States into the Utopian Paradise you have so long promised.