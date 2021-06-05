WEBBER: Sadly, it's time to trade Aaron Rodgers

As family and friends will attest, I bleed Green Bay Packers football. I’ve tried to boycott them due to NFL wokeness, but sadly can’t. In a previous column, I admitted to being weak; hopelessly addicted to the beloved boys in green and gold. I’ve turned away from other sports but it seems as if I’m destined to leave my heart on the Frozen Tundra in Green Bay.

So, when Packer’s hall-of-fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers began making whining noises during the draft last month, my attention was piqued. Seems Mr. Rodgers is pouting he wasn’t consulted in the pick of another quarterback from the draft last year. (Well, I wasn’t either.) For reasons not clarified with the public, other than a “riff with the front office,” he’s demanded to be traded or threatened to sit out next season.

Rodgers’ issues with the front office actually appears to be one man — General Manager Brian Gutekunst. Evidently, Rodgers believes he can quarterback the team, run the front office and host “Jeopardy” all at the same time. How’s that for ego? Not since George Halas of the Bears — a century ago — has anyone tried being a player and running the team as well.

Rodgers missed recent Organized Team Activities (OTA) for the first time in his career vacationing in Hawaii with his Hollywood fiancee. The media showed pictures on the internet of the couple soaking up the Hawaiian sun. Ironically, five receivers for the Packers did not show up for OTA’s either, leading me to suspect some collusion between the players, as I doubt they were in Hawaii, too.

As you have probably gathered by now, I’m not a fan of what Rodgers is doing. My son, equally a Packers fanatic, is at odds with me on this issue. Perhaps it will be a learning experience for us both.

Rodgers has a contract to play quarterback for the Packers next year. I would doubt there was verbiage inserted in the contract anointing him the personnel decision manager, too. He more than likely was signed to a standard NFL contract that pays him gobs of money, but nothing else. His signature, and word, should be his bond. He should play next season without publicly questioning management. Too many players, and society in general, cannot grasp this simple concept — your word is your bond.

Rodgers’ tantrum, reported just hours before the draft, made ripples throughout the league, indicating he timed this hissy-fit for personal maximum benefit. Surely the Packer receiving corps staying away from OTA’s will cause hard feelings that may become detrimental to the team next season.

Rodgers recently was interviewed by ESPN’s Kenny Mayne. Rodgers muttered, “I think sometimes people forget what really makes an organization. … history is [an] important legacy of so many people who’ve come before you. But the people, that’s the most important thing. The people make an organization. People make a business and sometimes that gets forgotten.”

Rodgers would do well to heed his own words. Hall of Famer Bart Starr was one of those legacies Rodgers specifically mentioned. Starr would have never questioned the great Vince Lombardi or the front office publicly. Starr has five NFL championships to Rodgers’ one in the same number of seasons played.

If Rodgers had issues with the front office, he should have taken it up with them personally, manned up with the collective decision and kept his opinions to himself rather than stir up the entire team and the media. That’s what a leader does. When his commitment has been met, taking his services elsewhere would then certainly been his rightful prerogative. His actions to date have been nothing short of selfish. He’s paid handsomely by the team — far more than any of us will make in a lifetime — to play football and is a sure bet for the Hall of Fame. Us fans collectively pay his mega-salary. He has no business taking down our team because his feelings are bruised.

As a business owner myself, I know you can’t run a successful operation if you have someone publicly Monday-morning-quarterbacking (no pun intended) everything done. If you are unhappy, finish your commitment and then take your services elsewhere. Therefore, if I was calling the shots in Green Bay (and really don’t understand why I’m not) I would trade Rodgers for the best deal I could get to help the team. There are some opportunities out there.

Having said that, I don’t think Rodgers will be traded, and he will play for the Packers next season. The Packer front office is adamant they won’t trade him, and Aaron has 31 million reasons, literally, to play. Nobody’s going to walk away from that much money. It’s been reported the front office is willing to throw even more money at him by re-structuring his contract to make him the highest paid player in the NFL. Ego?

Another reason he will play — at 38 years old — is because he knows the end of his career is sooner rather than later. There’s an odd statistic in football that most of the league’s greatest quarterbacks have all “hit the wall” at 38 and retired. Rodgers needs to focus his remarkable talents on further building his legacy by leading the Packers to another Super Bowl with whatever time he has left.

However, if the front office wants to really be vindictive with Rodgers, they could trade him to the Bears where no quarterback seemingly can win a Super Bowl.