EDITORIAL: Be mindful as we move back toward ‘normal’

Approving calendar listings on the Daily Journal website has reclaimed its place high on our newsroom’s to-do list.

Planned events are coming in so fast that we’re planning to relaunch our weekly calendar.

You remember that calendar, don’t you?

It used to run in every Wednesday edition and was chock-full of things to do in and around Kankakee County. From concerts to support groups to classes and more, there was no shortage of things to do here in our community.

When the events stopped, the calendar stopped.

It is with great enthusiasm that we are again hearing from community organizations about all the wonderful events they are planning.

We were even more overjoyed as we heard from state leaders on Friday regarding new guidelines for the state’s full reopening coming June 11.

Dubbed Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois plan, it will mark the full reopening of all businesses and activities. Entering this phase will mean businesses, large-scale events, conventions, amusement parks and seated-spectator venues, among others, will be able to operate at full capacity for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also means that fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask except where required by other rules or mandates, including those from local businesses and workplaces.

But, as you venture back out into the world, please continue to be mindful of COVID-19.

Just because restrictions continue to be lifted and our lives again become intertwined doesn’t mean it’s over.

The Kankakee County Health Department reported on Tuesday that there are 340 active COVID cases in the county. It also recorded a new COVID-related death.

So be smart out there. Mask up if you think it’s necessary or if you’re being asked to by the establishments you’re visiting, continue to observe social distancing — especially indoors — when possible and keep washing your hands. If we keep our wits about us, we’ll not make any steps backward as we move toward the exit of this pandemic.

"Humans are social beings, and we are happier, and better, when connected to others."

Paul Bloom