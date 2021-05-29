Voice of the People: Understanding the true nature of French influence

I have just read "French Heritage Corridor to become reality" by James Paul in the May 20, 2021, Daily Journal.

I wish those in this area of the United States would realize that it is not actually France of the 18th century that influenced the settlements on the Mississippi but the civilization that was developing in New France, one that had significant differences from the Nation of France.

Among those who have researched the area are Carl J. Ekberg and Sharon K. Person. Some of their most recent work is in the book I review at bit.ly/SommervilleBookReview.

Please be aware of the significant differences.

Suzanne Boivin Sommerville

St. Clair Shores, Mich.