EDITORIAL: Violence in Kankakee ... let's talk about it

We must admit we were quite pleased to see Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis making a statement about Monday’s shooting death on the city’s northside.

Monday’s homicide marked the first for the city’s new administration. Sadly, as the number of shooting incidents have piled up in recent years, it was of little surprise that it occurred. Having city leadership speak so quickly and so openly about it though, now that was new.

Curtis took to YouTube to address the community following the shooting. Among the things he said was that there is no easy answer for this deadly problem we’re experiencing in Kankakee.

Fortunately, we — like many in this community, we believe — aren’t looking for an easy answer. Collectively, we’d like to think, we know such a thing doesn’t exist. We just want an answer. We’ll even take someone working toward finding an answer. Thankfully, that is exactly what we’re getting.

And it’s not just Curtis looking for that answer, giving us even greater hope that one will be found. Two heads are always better than one, so multiple heads? We’ll let you do the math.

Curtis says he is meeting weekly with law enforcement agencies throughout the county. These agencies are stepping up to assist Kankakee, he says, and will offer help in the form of extra patrols in problem areas.

Also, police say they are encountering a lot of silence at crime scenes. While it frustrates us, we can also admit where that silence stems from. The threats that stifle witnesses’ voices most likely don’t go away once an arrest is made, if there’s enough evidence to even make said arrest.

Part of the solution to the community’s violence problem is creating safe ways for those who saw something to say something and to mitigate consequences for speaking up.

Just like Curtis said in his video address, first we have to admit there’s a problem and talk about it. We have to acknowledge the forces creating silence are real and present dangers for some. That fact can’t be overlooked as the community searches for answers.

We’re hoping the conversations continue, because silence solves nothing.

"Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented."

Elie Wiesel