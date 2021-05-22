WEBBER: What my old man would have thought

Anybody heard from the Trump-Derangement-Syndrome set about what a great job Joe Biden is doing for America. I’m betting we won’t — it’s difficult for folks to acknowledge they’ve been duped.

At the end of this month, my father will have been gone five years. Most people knew him by his middle name, Neal, or nickname, “Jerk.” The rather peculiar sobriquet, “Jerk,” was a handle bestowed upon him by his grandfather. In Chebanse, where he lived most his life, he was always “Jerk.”

Dad was self-made, creating a successful business that survives him. I believe he thought the Frank Sinatra song, “My Way” was written especially for him. It was his way or the highway, as he strictly followed his instincts. It enabled him to create a true rags-to-riches story.

My old man had a moral compass that couldn’t be shaken. He could be outspoken about what he thought was right or wrong. With that in mind, I spend a lot of time thinking about what dad would think about the socialist era we are experiencing.

Dad didn’t live long enough to see Trump elected but was one of the first to come out in his favor. It surprised me at the time, as I doubted Trump could win.

Dad would have been disillusioned at the way the media and Congress treated his candidate with pathetic childish rancor, Russian witch hunts and wasteful impeachments. He would have also been highly critical of those who supported such nonsense. And, he would have most assuredly been dismayed that this kind of political hose-hockey could be carried out in the America he grew up.

There is debate within the family how Dad would have handled the China bug fiasco. Due to chronic poor health, I believe he would have stayed home to avoid contact with people. Having said that, he would surely have agreed that Tony Fauci has continuously moved the goal posts in order to keep people scared, confused and compliant. He probably would have had a few choice words for Fauci.

Speaking of Fauci, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, a doctor himself, has been critical of Fauci and the National Institute of Health of late. Fauci has directed the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases, a branch of the NIH, since 1984. They provided the funding, which Fauci signed off on, to the Wuhan Lab in China, where it is believed the virus was manufactured and subsequently escaped, rather than the original assertion it was borne from a wet market. Supposedly, 3.4 million people died worldwide of this bug, so it’s important for mankind to know where it originated and why. (Oddly, only 4,600 of those deceased souls were in China. Go figure.)

As might be possibly proven in the coming weeks, there seems to have been financial interest for some to blame the wet market, and not the lab itself. Additionally, the virus unleashed upon us may have been financed with our own tax money. There is an eye-opening article by author Nicholas Wade to be found at thebulletin.org/2021/05/the-origin-of-covid-did-people-or-nature-open-pandoras-box-at-wuhan/ that I encourage people to read.

Other matters spawned by the bug, such as the absurd ongoing “mask debate,” PPP loans, forced business closures, and pandemic pay to the unemployed, are not as clear in my mind as to what Dad would have thought. I like to think I know, but sometimes he would surprisingly land on the other side of an issue as me.

I’m confident though, Dad rolled over in his grave at the irrationality of other issues, such as:

<ul><li>Electing, allegedly, a 78-year-old man in early stages of dementia and a long record of accomplishing nothing, as president.</li><li>A country finally making itself energy independent forfeiting that security in exchange for higher oil prices and specious “green schemes.”</li><li>Teaching propaganda called “Critical Race Theory” in grade school, blaming white children for the sins of people’s actions 200 years prior, or teaching them to be ashamed of their heritage. Should we blame Japanese children for Pearl Harbor, too?</li></ul>

My old man wasn’t racist and would be upset with claims to the contrary. I could envision the look on his face when liberals claimed just the fact that he didn’t consider himself a racist proved he was one. I saw that look on a few occasions growing up.

<ul><li>The inhumane disaster on our southern border created by politicians encouraging poor, downtrodden people to cough up outrageous sums to unscrupulous cartels to head our way, for no other reason than to capture votes. He despised that those people were only to be used as cheap labor for large corporations and elitist wealthy cronies of politicians.</li><li>The insane policy of printing excess money with no financial backing, and with no appreciation to the impending inflation that historically follows.</li><li>Allowing violence to flare up — again — between Hamas and Israel by giving Hamas money to weaponize themselves. This, while at the same time irrationally negotiating with Iran over nukes.</li><li>Socialistic censorship acts allowed by Big Tech monopolies.</li><li>The riots tolerated last summer as compared to the media-political reaction to the protest at the Capitol on Jan. 6. He would not have understood the logic why it was acceptable to burn “our” house down but not “theirs.” He, too, would want to know why we aren’t told who shot Ashli Babbitt?</li></ul>

The list is endless in my mind, often frequenting my thoughts and writing. At times, given his health, I wonder if it’s better he had not lived to see what a sorry socialistic pickle we’ve gotten ourselves into. I’ve overheard many elderly people say, “It’s a good time to be old.”

What a sad statement.