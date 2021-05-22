JACKSON: No way to sugarcoat Lightfoot's words

Kids say the darndest things. And what comes from their mouths tend to make us laugh. When adults say the darndest things, it sometimes can make us cringe.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot of Chicago recently said the darndest thing. The most unbelievable thing. The most stupid thing. The most cringeworthy thing.

On the anniversary of her second year on office, Lightfoot announced that she would not allow one-on-one interviews with white reporters. In her effort to undo the “institutionalized” or “systemic” racism in the media, her honor decided to use blatant racism. Sort of a fight racism with racism tactic. She didn’t just have the audacity to say it, she put it in writing.

This is from someone who claims to have been in a lifelong battle to fight for diversity and inclusion. Again, she is fighting for inclusion by excluding. Lightfoot wrote, “In looking at the absence of diversity across the City Hall press corps and other newsrooms, sadly it does not appear that many of the media institutions in Chicago have caught on and truly have not embraced this moment.” She also included, “I have been struck since my first day on the campaign trail back in 2018 by the overwhelming whiteness and maleness of Chicago media outlets, editorial boards, the political press corps, and yes, the City Hall press corps specifically.”

The mayor went on to categorize white reporters and media heads saying they were “hopelessly out of touch.”

There is no possible way her blatant racism would be acceptable from a white mayor, white business owner, white elected official. The city would be on fire, literally.

Imagine if the commissioner of the National Basketball Association said, “In looking at the overwhelming blackness of the league, I am going to allow only white players to play during the month of February.”

We all know what would happen. He would be labeled a racist and fired immediately. And the entire league would undergo retraining in sensitivity. Or if the mayor of New York City said something similar. Or even a small city mayor. Or a white police chief.

This is why racism will never end. We cannot hold on to the stupidity that only whites can be racist. There is no way to sugarcoat her words actions.

Although she was only three years old when he first said it, Lightfoot is old enough to have heard the part of Dr. Martin L. King Jr.’s dream when he hoped that his children would be judged by the contentment of their character and not the color of their skin.

And as an attorney, she is certainly aware of the illegality of denying liberties to citizens based on race, creed, color, gender and religion. She is definitely old enough to realize the impact of her boldness.

The mayor of Chicago represents millions of residents. A considerable portion of them are white and voted for her. She can’t arbitrarily decide to be the mayor of just nonwhite residents. She cannot issue challenges to others to examine their own shortcomings while she practices hers. Yet, she did.

She advised Chicago media outlets to hire more women of color and to “analyze their own coverage for examples of bias,” adding, “If an outlet only had a white reporter covering City Hall, make sure there’s a person of color working with them as well.”

The nerve of her. She cannot practice racial discrimination while giving advice to others against it. She is not the Director of Human Resources for Chicago media.

Lori Lightfoot should not be given a pass on this. Stupid racism trumps systemic racism.

Citing her angst, Lightfoot said, “It is too heavy a burden to bear, on top of all the other massive challenges our city faces in this moment, to also have to take on the labor of educating white, mostly male, media about implicit bias. I don’t have time for it.”

I’d be willing to bet a few dollars that the residents of Chicago would rather their mayor prioritize stopping young blacks from killing blacks everyday over ending implicit bias of the city’s white media.