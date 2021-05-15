WEBBER: Getting harder to find the way home

By the time you read this, my wife will have drug me from sunny Arizona, where I was fortunate to hang out all winter. I’m now back in Illinois, pouting like one of my grandchildren. You suppose they learned that “lip out” disposition from me?

I’ve fallen in love with my adopted state in the southwest, far from the cold, the rain, and the gray skies of the Chicago support system known as Illinois. Sadly, it’s getting harder to come back here every year.

The primary cause is our political landscape. Our governmental “brain-trust” has turned our state into a cesspool resembling California and New York — without the attractions. Under their “leadership,” we lead the country in just about every negative statistic. Don’t know about you, but I despise being taken advantage of. We deserved better for our money.

Don’t misconstrue my frame of mind, I treasure my Chebanse, Ill., upbringing, and have written about it extensively. Midwestern folks are the salt of the earth in my view. Despite the efforts of many hard-working Illinoisans though, the stench of acute liberalness and political greed emanating from Chicago and Springfield are zapping the vibrancy out of our state.

People are leaving Illinois in masses — 300,000 in the last decade. It resembles the exodus at the Mexican border — people moving elsewhere for a better life, or government. Others are trapped here. Astonishingly, our government’s answer is to thumb their nose at all that is sacred to us, and then sticking their hands a little deeper into the pockets of those remaining.

Another reason may be my age. It would appear I’ve entered somewhat of a twilight zone. I’m not ready to retire, but suspect my presence isn’t always that “appreciated” at the office — except perhaps by bankers. While successful, the young whippersnappers charged with running the day-to-day business sometimes are not fond of hearing about the “way we used to do it.” (I recall when I thought that about my late father, too.)

Now, the newer, younger co-workers wonder who in the world is that old codger in the corner office playing music too loud. Managers sometimes use terms and phrases in conversation that make me wonder if we’re still in the same business.

I have a nice office here. Not a lot of business is transacted in that space anymore. It once was a hub of activity. I suspect they use it for a storage room while I’m gone. Some great decisions were made right there in that very office over the last 30-plus years. It used to be my dad’s, so there’s some family tradition there.

But alas, the children and grandchildren are all here in Illinois. Evidently, those grandchildren require close supervision, according to their grandmother. I’m pretty sure the grandkids grew an inch in our absence, and she wasn’t there to observe it happening. The forlorn looks I caught after she watched a video of our oldest granddaughter walloping a softball against the fence in our absence have been haunting. Soon afterwards, she informed me she was going to be making her scrumptious meals in Illinois for the foreseeable future, and I might want to be there when that happens. So, here I am.

But, give me a view of a clear blue-sky soaring above mountains surrounding a lush fairway any time over the sight of another Illinois cornfield or a gray Florida ocean. I much prefer sand in spikes from the bottom of a sand trap … rather than the recesses of swim trunks.

The nearby mountain where we reside, Black Mountain, is captivatingly green, unless a random cloud happens to cast a dark shadow to contrast with the sun-drenched hill. Tall prickly saguaros seem to be sprinting up the western side of the 3,400-foot-tall heap of phyllite rock, as if daring me to catch them — which will happen only after an escalator is installed. It amazes me that Hohokam Indians lived on this mountain 1,300 years before me.

Sunsets are spectacular; each one diverse. At dusk, the distant mountains distinguish themselves hazily with a variety of hues — green to blue to purple and then to colors not found in Webster’s. Not to be outdone, the sky is crisply streaked with orange, yellow, and pink on an ever-bluing palette. Occasional bruised clouds will float through adding a dab more temperament to the phantasmagorical vista. Soon after this show, the stars and planets make their entrance, while the moon bounces off mountain tops. Quite a spectacular show, with martini in hand.

Morning sunrises are filled with hot-air balloons floating above the deserts and hills to the west. I watch those balloons every day from the kitchen window waiting for coffee to brew; the smell of coffee reminding me of balloons now, even here in Illinois.

Shortly before departing, I golfed at the Luke Air Force. In between unimpressive golf shots, we watched imposing fighter jets perform training exercises, some in formations. Just more additional theater to be found within the mountains of Arizona.

Arizona can be hot and dry — it’s not everyone’s cup of tea. But I find it relaxing. And, despite what the media reports, the state is still conservatively red. An Arizonian’s biggest fear is they will get “Californicated” from the west. There are bumper stickers stating that sentiment.

Being from Illinois, I don’t say much.