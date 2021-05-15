Voice of the People: Killings in America is a problem of the heart

In order to understand killings in America, humanity has to understand the condition of the human heart. The heart is that spiritual part of where our emotions dwell. Jesus made this statement in the Bible in Mark 7: 21-22: “For from within, out of the man’s hearts, come evil thoughts of lust, theft, murder, adultery, wanting what belongs to others, wickedness, deceit, lewdness, envy, slander, pride and all other folly.”

Humanity has had a problem since Adam (the first created man) sinned in the Garden of Eden, and it has affected our human history ever since.

I have no doubt with maturity, that every human being would confess that our thought processes can produce thoughts that are wrong sometimes, and men and women know it. It is what humanity calls a conscience because it will inherently cause a killer to run for doing wrong.

I have never understood why people want to deflect personal conduct to an inanimate object — like a gun, knife or automobile that killed a police officer in Washington, D.C.

Humanity has always thought that if it could change our environment, our propensity for evil would change, but that social experiment always fails. No matter what social economic condition or ethnicity, humanity can do evil and it’s seen in every nation of the world — not just America.

How can change occur in the human heart? Jesus said in John 9:39, “I have come into the world to give sight to those who are spiritually blind and to show those who think they see that they are blind.”

Until humanity believes that there is a God who loves each person and has provided a way to change the heart and the actions of it, nothing will change for the good in America!

Every human being is afraid of death, because death is an enemy to our human existence. But, no matter when an individual dies, there is an offer to live forever. It is found in the Scriptures in John 17:3, which states, “And this is the way to eternal life — by knowing you, the only true God, and Jesus Christ, the one you sent to earth!”

I know in America politicians and Supreme Court justices — starting in the 1960s — have taken the Bible out of the schools and prayer out of public sight. It has caused a decline in godly knowledge and morals in America; however, the truths in the Bible are the roadmap to changing the heart that will lower the corrupt behavioral character and killings in America.

One of the Bible verses that helps an individual deal with life and protects his or her heart is Proverbs 4:23, which states, “Guard your heart above all else, for it determines the course of your life.”

It is our ability as humans to take the time to practice self-control, which is the process to think before an action is taken.

I pray, that in America, we will turn to God to help resolve our killing problem, because we are all one people created in the image of God.

David Suprenant

Kankakee