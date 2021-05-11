EDITORIAL: Local health leaders continue vaccine push

Vaccination numbers have slowed across the state and nation for a few weeks.

But when it comes to getting the vaccination rate up locally, you can’t say our health organizations aren’t trying.

These organizations and their leaders clearly understand getting residents vaccinated is the key to getting on with our lives and getting back to “normal.” And we are quite thankful they do because a little more normal would be nice.

Last week, AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital hosted a Zoom call open to any local residents seeking more information about the vaccine. Dr. Kalisha Hill, the hospital’s chief medical officer, addressed common vaccine questions during the virtual event and took time to answer questions from participants.

Hill said the goal was to communicate to people the benefits “far, far, far outweigh” any risk of receiving the vaccine.

Riverside Healthcare is offering a similar event tonight. Several physicians within the Riverside network will discuss the latest information about the vaccine and answer questions from the online audience.

<em>(Want to listen in or have questions? You can register and send questions to the panelists by going to riversidehealthcare.org/vaccineforum. Registrants will receive a link to access the online event. The call starts at 6 p.m.)</em>

Now we’ve heard from Kankakee County Health Department Administrator John Bevis some new efforts are in the works to make access to the vaccine even easier.

The health department is looking to set up vaccination tents at events to reach more people who want vaccinations to be more convenient to them, Bevis told Journal reporter Meredith Melland in their weekly wrap-up call Friday.

Department staff also are going to try to offer an evening vaccination clinic so those receiving doses don’t have to take off work. Hosting a weekend clinic? That’s a possibility, too, he said.

With local leaders showing a willingness to meet people where they are, we’re hopeful we can put this pandemic behind us sooner rather than later.

