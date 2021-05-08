Voice of the People: Look twice before turning and save a life

As gas prices rise and more residents are riding motorcycles as a form of transportation and recreation — plus warmer weather is approaching — we at Gold Wing Road Riders Association (GWRRA) of Illinois are here to help and remind drivers to be alert and look twice before they turn.

As the assistant Motorcycle Awareness Program (MAP) coordinator for GWRRA, I strive to get proclamations signed for motorcycle awareness for the month of May. As of May 4 this year, 21 proclamations have been signed — and May is not over yet. I’m determined to get more signed and get the word out to let everyone know to please look twice because you might save a life.

We all share the road, and motorcycle riders want to come home to our loved ones just as much as you do. People don’t realize who is on a bike — they are our husbands, wives, friends, etc. Yes, when I say all who share the road, I mean us motorcyclists, too, along with ATVs, golf carts, semis, pedestrians, bicyclists, etc.

Everyone has to do their part. Your license to drive or ride doesn’t give you the right to be foolish and be on your phone, play around in your car, or reach for that food or drink. If you kill someone or even injure them in an accident, you will never forget it. You will always remember that person. So please, I beg you to look twice to save your lives and ours, too. If you would like to learn more about our motto or mission, visit gwrra-ildistrict.com. Check us out, we are not a gang/club and we are non-political. We are a nonprofit association. I call GWRRA family because we are husbands, wives, daughters, sons, grandkids or just a group of people who like to be together and ride.

I personally want to thank every town, city, village, mayor, president and clerks who signed our proclamation for motorcycle awareness so far. They include the following:

Dwight, Diamond, Crete, Chicago, Chicago Heights, Channahon, Beecher, Bartonville, Aroma Park, Arlington Heights, Watseka, Posen, Pontiac, Plainfield, Peotone, New Lenox, Matteson, Manteno, Manhattan, Limestone, and the governor of Illinois. And of course, the Illinois Department of Transport as they are the ones who help get our yard signs and banners out.

Let’s make sure we give them all a big thank you for helping us in promoting awareness.

<strong>Barbara Sharp</strong>

<strong>GWRRA IL District Assistant MAP coordinator</strong>