EDITORIAL: Home fire safety is in your hands

You’ve heard it a million times before — “smoke alarms save lives.”

We’re sure that Kankakee residents Valerie Steele and Gerald Levesque have heard it as many times as well. But for the soon-to-be married couple, they can utter those words with complete and total authority because a smoke alarm quite literally saved their lives.

Levesque told Daily Journal reporter Stephanie Markham that it was the sound of a smoke detector’s insistent chirping that woke him to find his home on fire. And not just a small fire. It was a fire that burned the home to the ground and could have easily taken its three residents and their furry family members with it.

But fortunately, thanks to a working smoke alarm and the heroic actions of Levesque, all are alive and well today.

But unfortunately, that’s all too often not the case.

Smoke detectors have become so common that it is easy to take them for granted.

These devices have alerted countless households to developing fires.

In fact, statistics show that almost three of every five home fire deaths resulted from fires in homes with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms.

The death rate per 1,000 home structure fires is 55 percent lower in homes with working smoke alarms than in homes with no alarms or alarms that fail to operate.

We don’t know about you, but we’d want to be in that 55 percent as opposed to the alternative.

If you’re with us, stop what you’re doing and a take a moment to check the smoke detectors in your home to ensure they’re operational.

If you don’t have them, now is the time to get them.

The National Fire Protection Association works to increase the usage and maintenance of smoke detectors and alarms in homes. Here’s the organization’s advice on the devices and how to mitigate your chances of becoming injured or killed in a home fire:

• A closed door may slow the spread of smoke, heat and fire. Install smoke alarms in every sleeping room and outside each separate sleeping area. Install alarms on every level of the home.

• Smoke alarms should be interconnected. When one sounds, they all sound.

• Large homes may need extra smoke alarms.

• Test your smoke alarms at least once a month. Press the test button to be sure the alarm is working.

• When a smoke alarm sounds, get outside and stay outside.

• Replace all smoke alarms in your home every 10 years.