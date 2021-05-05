Voice of the People: DesLauriers was more than a teacher

Many of us hold a special place in our hearts for those adults who made a big difference in our lives at early ages. Mr. Kim DesLauriers, of Morris, who has been active now for 50 years as an educator, is cherished by many of us who were fortunate enough to have him in our lives.

Being gifted somehow with an excellent memory, I look back with both amazement and sometimes amusement at his teaching methods and philosophies. For many of us in my class during his third year of teaching, he was our very first male teacher in elementary school, so we felt a bit intimidated working our way up to his sixth-grade class at St. Teresa School in Kankakee. Once we got there, though, we discovered we were in excellent hands.

Mr. DesLauriers was a great storyteller, whether the stories were funny, exaggerated anecdotes or stories read straight out of his favorite books. Some days, we were treated to both after lunch recess; for example, first a tall tale about a guy who did body work on his car in a very unorthodox manner by using a chain saw, and then perhaps a short chapter from a book about his sports hero, football coach Vince Lombardi.

“Gentlemen, this is a football,” Lombardi once explained to his players, teaching them how to focus on the basics before moving on to more advanced skills. This is how he helped us feel good about doing math drills in multiplication and long division, knowing all the practice and effort would build on itself and lead to bigger things. We also played math games.

We also had Mrs. Victoria Raiche as our reading teacher that year. It was her 51st and final year as an elementary school teacher. Between the two of them, about 100 years’ worth of students now have passed within their respective purviews. She served as a mentor to him, teaching him how to foster a sense of community in the classroom, as he later explained to me, and make each child feel especially valued.

After corresponding with Mr. DesLauriers several times during the years and now after interacting with him on social media, I’ve been able to see how he worked so successfully as a school principal for so many decades. His main modus operandi, it seems clear, has been to promote social engagement at all levels, in an outward-looking, expansive way. He’s been semi-retired now for two years, after serving as principal at the Immaculate Conception School in Morris from 1980 to 2019, but he still teaches one class after lunch four days per week and still volunteers there in other capacities.

Aside from the intricate necessities involved in supporting teachers, a good principal looks to the whole and understands how a school fits seamlessly in as part of the larger community, as he himself has written. This requires not only incredible dedication but also often quick thinking and improvisation on the fly because students’ particular needs often only become apparent on the spot, on a day-by-day basis.

For me, incredibly, helping individual students with what they need meant actually coming to my home to speak with me one-on-one and offering to pay my tuition himself if I wanted to stay in the same school for seventh grade. I remember vividly how we sat in the playground in our apartment complex and how silly I was to not take him up on his offer. In the childlike purity of my own mind, I didn’t want to feel the burden of being required to do a science project in seventh grade. No other teacher in my lifetime has exhibited such dedication to service.

He also knew how to put things in perspective and suggested to me as a sixth-grader it would be OK if I myself scribbled out tardy excuses in the car to have my mom quickly sign after rushing my two younger brothers and me to school in the mornings before heading to work.

“Brian was late because he didn’t make it to school on time,” I claimed, as ghost writer of one of the notes, hopefully with a twinkle in my eye. The important thing was to make it through the classroom door without unnecessary delay because I wanted to be there, to engage myself in the lessons of the day.

<em>Brian Riley is currently a PhD candidate at the University of California, Davis.</em>