Voice of the People: How will infrastructure dollars be spent locally?

President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure and transportation plan appears to be moving forward in some manner. The details of how much funding, etc., has yet to be finalized.

At this point, I have to ask: What positive projects for our area could possibly be funded? I can think of several. Perhaps the upgrades to the Kankakee Airport runways that have been discussed for years? The Brookmont underpass repair? Expand Metra trains south? Complete or repurpose the prison site in Pembroke?

I can think of a hundred. Perhaps your readers can come up with many other and better ones. I don’t want to get into a partisan discussion of whether this federal plan is progress or poison. I am only interested in getting our elected officials to champion projects to achieve the long-term viability of our area.

<strong>James Moody</strong>

<strong>Aroma Park</strong>