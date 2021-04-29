EDITORIAL: Feds, put your money where your mouth is

There are, essentially, two ways to get people to do something.

In a 1938 speech, Winston Churchill amplified the old saying of “the carrot and the stick.” Here’s the translation. You can set up a rule or a law and punish people who don’t comply. That’s using the stick. You can set out a reward for people who do what you want. That’s using the carrot.

The carrot is the easier go. In a modern free, capitalist society, there are all forms of carrots to move people: rebates, sales, coupons, membership clubs with privileges. Give someone free fries with their hamburgers — they will buy more hamburgers.

Nationally, what we have done with COVID vaccinations is to use neither the carrot nor the stick. Instead, what we have done is to nag people. Sometimes, we have mixed in nagging with shaming. In the same way no one likes a bully, no one likes a nag either.

At times, the nagging dominates television news. Expert witnesses tell us over and over to get the shot. The suggestion from here is that we have turned it off. Get your shot. Get your shot. Get your shot. Like your mother telling you to “eat your vegetables,” it has now become background noise. It’s the right message, but it’s being given the wrong way.

Early on, it seems, the decision was consciously (or perhaps unconsciously) made to not enforce the shots. Governments of all sorts could get a high degree of compliance by simply ordering all their employees to get the shots. They do not do this for a single, simple reason — it would be unpopular. It may even cost a vote or two.

We do not here make the argument of a free choice. There are already hundreds of rules that impede on your individual choice because it could harm the health of others. Try lighting a cigarette inside a bar. Try bringing a bottle of mouthwash in your carry-on luggage. Try sneaking a homemade cupcake into a child’s third-grade birthday party at a public school.

If the government wants people to get the shot, it can do two things. Both can be done almost immediately.

First, within businesses and government agencies that have room, set up vaccinated and non-vaccinated zones. The Dodgers already have a vaccinated safe zone at their ballpark. The same could be done in dozens of ways. One express line checkout for those who have the shot. Another, slower socially distanced line for the others.

Second, and more directly — pay up. Give all Americans with proof of vaccination a $100 credit on their income tax. Full compliance would cost the government roughly $33 billion. That’s a dib-dab compared to the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill.

The fee will pay for itself quickly as fewer get ill. It will save lives.

In short, as another old saying goes, put your money where your mouth is.

"People don't like to be nagged. When people nag us, we instantly resist, but when the facts force us in that same direction, we instantly adapt."

Paul Fleischman