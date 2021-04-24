Voice of the People: Local NAACP responds to this week's Chauvin verdict

<em>Editor’s note: The following statement was released by the Kankakee County NAACP on the three guilty verdicts handed down this week to former police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.</em>

The Kankakee NAACP’s “Ten Shared Principles” serve as a bedrock for valuing the sanctity of life and for making certain all police interactions are handled with dignity and respect.

Even with this outcome, we are still contending with police brutality and racism.

This outcome does not minimize the fact that African-American men are dying at the hands of police officers.

What has transpired in America is a national embarrassment. The fight for justice is far from over, as we are demanding police reform and racial justice.

The aggressive and vitriol nature with which police officers interact with Black Americans, as opposed to White Americans, is apparent and it must called out. This matter is about the state of relationships between the African-American community and law enforcement in this country.

Imagine the impact that this iniquitous crime has conjured up. We all have sons, brothers, fathers, nephews.

Even with this verdict, it is still a sad indictment on America that African-Americans are killed at the hands of law enforcement at an alarming rate. America’s entire criminal justice system was on trial.

Racial violence is destroying the fabric of our country. Every individual has the right to breathe. America, we are calling on you all to allow us to breathe!

Accountability is critical to holding all guilty police officers completely accountable. We demand a justice system to adjudicate malfeasances caused by racist police officers.

The Kankakee Branch NAACP will work to ensure that we have a justice system that is both transparent, equitable and accountable.

This entire matter occurred over a counterfeit $20 bill, and Mr. George Floyd was certainly not a threat to the community and did not deserve to lose his life!

America should not divert the attention from the simple value proposition that Black Lives Matter.

H.R.1280, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021, is a step in the right direction; however, the journey has only begun. The legislation is the first-ever bold, comprehensive approach to hold police accountable, end racial profiling, change the culture of law enforcement, empower our communities, and build trust between law enforcement and our communities by addressing systemic racism and bias to help save lives.

The act would 1) establish a national standard for the operation of police departments, 2) mandate data collection on police encounters, 3) reprogram existing funds to invest in transformative community-based policing programs, and 4) streamline federal law to prosecute excessive force and establish independent prosecutors for police investigations.

Kankakee County NAACP