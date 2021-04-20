Voice of the People: Schools' stimulus spending should net tax relief

Kankakee Schools pursue parent training with some of District 111's $20 million in COVID-19 relief (Reference: Daily Journal 4/17/21- 4/18/21).

Some, if not all of this money should be returned to us taxpayers in some sort of tax relief. After all, it's our money. The children and taxpayers of District 111 have been short-changed enough in the last year.

District 111 taxpayers cannot afford another endless tax burden that will provide little, if any results. We need school choice now, more than ever. Fair competition will provide better education at a more competitive cost.

<strong>Roy Beeson</strong>

<strong>Kankakee</strong>