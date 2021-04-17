Voice of the People: CNAs deserve as much praise as doctors, nurses

Health is the great equalizer and it doesn't care who you are or what job you have, how much money you make, or your age.

I am a successful 60-year-old. Four weeks ago I had double fusion spinal surgery done at Riverside Medical Center. Thank you, Dr. Jimenez and the CIRC machine. The rehab unit of the hospital is outstanding.

I have been pain-free for the last three weeks, but the first four days were very painful and I was helpless. I didn't have one caregiver that was anything but caring and thoughtful.

When you are helpless and these nurses — and especially CNAs — are there to do the most basic things that you can't, you discover how much pride you have and it's gone instantly. It is a very humbling experience. But, I want to focus on the unsung heroes.

The CNAs are the backbone of any hospital, and I'm telling you these kids are selfless and caring. I told each one don't let anyone put a price tag on them or call them less than nurses or doctors, because they are worth gold to their patients.

It saddened me by their reactions that they hadn't heard that very much, so I want to honor them with this public salute.

Sometimes angels have CNA after their names! And thank you, Riverside Hospital.

<strong>Bebe Minton</strong>

<strong>Bradley</strong>