Voice of the People: Thank you to community for stepping up for students

Thank you! Thank you to everyone who voted on this important measure. Thank you for voting to support student learning by investing in facilities. The election results show that voters have approved the Unit 9 building referendum. This is an extremely exciting time for our community!

Unit 9 first began talking about a building referendum well over two years ago. This has been a long journey. Unit 9 remains committed to delivering high-quality education, protecting taxpayer resources, listening to our residents and empowering young learners.

A special thank you goes out to the countless people that helped with this referendum. During the planning phase, district leadership, staff and community members attended forums, answered surveys, and examined the district's finances and plans to help guide the school board in the decision to place the building referendum on the ballot.

The "United for Our Community" task force did an amazing job of providing informative, transparent information to everyone. Citizens displayed yard signs, walked door-to-door distributing information, attended informational events and engaged in conversations about the future of our district. This was a team effort.

While a majority of the funding will come from grants, the referendum's approval also comes with a financial sacrifice on the part of taxpayers. We are committed to our tradition of fiscal responsibility as we engage in the next phase of building planning. Each decision will be made with both the students and the taxpayers in mind. The board will continue being transparent with stakeholders throughout the entire process.

Thank you for all that you do — and have always done — to support the students of Unit 9. We are excited to see what the future brings to our students, staff, and community!

<strong>Unit 9 Board of Education</strong>

<strong>Dr. David Andriano, superintendent </strong>