JACKSON: Kankakee has some issues to address

This is Kankakee. I cannot vote more than once. It won’t be long before there will be a conspicuous absence of political campaign mailers in my mailbox or hanging on my doorknob. I cannot wait. Since I do not have any pets or cages, more than a few of them have become paper airplanes or improvised dustpans.

This is not a dismissal of the importance and value of good old door-to-door campaigning. I have heard the pitches made by both mayoral candidates. I voted early. No information received after my vote has made me question my choice. Yet, I still receive campaign literature.

I get it. However, I find it is such a waste of good quality material made necessary to repeatedly implore residents to become an immediate and direct stakeholder in their community. Instead of the little “I Voted” sticker given after voting, a large “I Voted” campaign-style yard sign could be more effective. If noting more, it could help prevent the campaign workers from wasting time and material. Kinda like turning the lights out on Halloween to advise candy bandits to keep moving along.

Election Day is Tuesday, April 6. The voters of Kankakee will have the opportunity to choose its next mayor and some other representatives. Realistically, a very small percentage of eligible voters will decide what our future representation will be.

While I feel confident that I voted for the best person to address specific issues like crime, administration-police relations, economic development and fiduciary responsibility, none of those is my primary concern. I have one specific issue I would like the next mayor of Kankakee to address. I want those illegal, off-street vehicles that have already returned from hibernation and are recklessly riding up and down public streets to be stopped. Not only are the law breakers a nuisance, they are a real public safety issue.

I want the next mayor to be more sympathetic to the safety of the public and of the legal authorized motor vehicles and be less sympathetic to the lack of opportunity or space for the riders of the off-street vehicles. The concern for any opportunity to ride such vehicles should be addressed by the riders and before purchasing them. I want the next mayor to uncuff the police and allow them to enforce the law. Get the illegal, threat to public safety off the streets. It is not a mysterious, invisible super-spreading virus. It is a handful of rebellious, law-defiant youngsters and or their guardians who have no regard for the safety of others on the streets or sidewalks.

More emphasis and effort should not be given to consequence owners of vehicles without the current city stickers than to stopping the illegal and unsafe practice of carelessly riding unauthorized vehicles on public streets. A person intentionally littering or accused of indecent exposure or public lewdness would face a greater wrath than a group with potential to cause great bodily harm.

The next mayor takes office the first Monday in May. Days will be lighter, longer and the average daily temperature a lot warmer. And the illegal off-street vehicle riders will be more brazen. Hopefully the next mayor will address the issue immediately. It should not take four years.

Removing illegal weapons from the streets and stopping bullets is expected to take time and resources. Removing illegal motorized vehicles from the streets and stopping rebels doesn’t require a lot of time and resources. The bikes are loud and visible and the riders are daring. No high speed, public endangering police chase is necessary. Affordable, high-quality video cameras are everywhere. Solicit them. We use video to convict cops. Use them to capture the lawbreakers and impound their vehicles. It should not take four years.

May 3, I hope the hear the next mayor address this issue and make it a priority.