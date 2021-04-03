EDITORIAL: Don't blow off Tuesday's local election

Those elected to city and county office will have more impact on your day-to-day life than the President of the United States would ever dream of having. So why is it that voters flock to the polls for a presidential election but often opt out for municipal and county races?

At the federal level, change comes slowly and oftentimes not at all. And if it does come about, those high-level decisions made in Washington, D.C., might not even apply here at home.

Don’t let those recent stimulus checks fool you. Rarely does action at the federal level make an impact in most people’s day-to-day lives.

But decisions made in the halls of city and county government buildings typically land instantly in your lap.

Did your street not get plowed after a big snow? Try calling the president about it and see how far you get. Might want to instead check with the city and county road crews, which operate under the direction of local elected officials.

Potholes need fixed? Check with your township road commissioner — another local elected official. Playground equipment at the local park in disrepair? Don’t look to Washington. Look to the local parks board whose members were put in place by voters.

Your child’s school is looking to hire a new superintendent? Your school board will be making that call. As for who sits on that board, the voters made that call.

So, if you want your vote to count — and we mean really, truly count for something — cast it in Tuesday’s consolidated municipal election.

On the ballot will be local residents looking to serve the community as mayors, village trustees, school board members, clerks and more. Some local voters will also be faced with questions that will directly impact the provision of local emergency services and others will be faced with deciding the structure of a local school board.

A quick glance at the ballot shows there are plenty of reasons for you to cast a ballot in the April 6 election. We hope to see you at the polls.

"Hardly anybody in America pays attention to local elections."

Jello Biafra