Voice of the People: Local poet asks you to 'Spring ahead with gratitude'

<p style="text-align: center;">SPRING AHEAD WITH GRATITUDE</p><p style="text-align: center;">Spring has sprung, Easter has come.</p><p style="text-align: center;">By GOD’S will, we are here.</p><p style="text-align: center;">The great stone has been taken away,</p><p style="text-align: center;">we thank GOD, and wipe away our tears.</p><p style="text-align: center;">-</p><p style="text-align: center;">As each morning is near and the sun appears,</p><p style="text-align: center;">thank you, GOD, for a new day.</p><p style="text-align: center;">As hours tick away and nightfall arrives,</p><p style="text-align: center;">thank you, GOD, for being alive.</p><p style="text-align: center;">-</p><p style="text-align: center;">When the trees start to bud, and the grass turns green,</p><p style="text-align: center;">thank you, GOD, for making it so.</p><p style="text-align: center;">A new Season emerges and the flowers burst forth,</p><p style="text-align: center;">thank you, GOD, for making Winter go.</p><p style="text-align: center;">-</p><p style="text-align: center;">GOD surrounds us with gifts, whatever we need</p><p style="text-align: center;">to continue our journey to heaven.</p><p style="text-align: center;">Give glory and thanks to the Father above,</p><p style="text-align: center;">for all that He does, He does out of love.</p><p style="text-align: center;">-</p><p style="text-align: center;">His touch is everlasting and fruitful to all,</p><p style="text-align: center;">look around and see.</p><p style="text-align: center;">Thank you, GOD, for all that you continue to do,</p><p style="text-align: center;">for all of my family and me.</p><p style="text-align: center;">-</p><p style="text-align: center;">A brief moment in the blink of an eye</p><p style="text-align: center;">is all it takes for a “Thank you,” to GOD.</p><p style="text-align: center;">No words be spoken for Him to know</p><p style="text-align: center;">what’s in our heart and our soul.</p><p style="text-align: center;">-</p><p style="text-align: center;">Our “Spring Ahead with Gratitude”</p><p style="text-align: center;">shouldn’t be just for today.</p><p style="text-align: center;">Thankfulness to GOD is always</p><p style="text-align: center;">the proper way to pray.</p><p style="text-align: center;"><strong>Cheryl Gash</strong></p><p style="text-align: center;"><strong>St. Anne</strong></p>