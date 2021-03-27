WEBBER: A house divided against itself will not stand

In the book of Matthew, Jesus warned, “Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation, and every city or house divided against itself will not stand.” Abraham Lincoln echoed this phrase in an address in Springfield, Ill., in 1858. These are compelling, visionary words by perhaps the two greatest figures to ever walk Earth.

Democrats claim to be the party of unity. But, their definition of unity appears to be everybody does it their way, regardless of what you think about a situation. That’s not unity, it’s oppression. And it’s driving us apart.

Since Biden’s handlers have decided to enter the human trafficking business at the border, what are we to think about undocumented Democrats streaming across the border for a better life? Does our current government understand there are Americans unemployed and hurting from the absurd China bug lockdowns? Some of the illegal immigrants have the China virus themselves.

And since when does the president issue gag orders for media reporting? Border Patrol agents have been told not to discuss current issues with the media. Why is the media not making a bigger fuss about this matter? Did I miss a memo that the government now has the power to suppress the media? That’s not unifying, it’s communism.

Unfortunately, I don’t have answers for people yearning to get into our country in hopes of a new life. But our government is making the situation worse. There is a sea of humanity living in squalid limbo at the border now, entirely a product of Biden’s invitations. Common sense would dictate to get America healthy and back to work again before allowing in others.

Additionally, shrieks of racism, white privilege and/or supremacy are a daily drum beat now. It must be bored into white America relentlessly, regardless of culpability. I’m not sure how beating me into submission about my skin pigment and then taking my tax money to assuage perceived grievances of others for nothing I had to do with is supposed to promote unity from me.

After the human toll it took to remove the pain and stench of slavery and subsequent Jim Crow laws from our nation, we’re now witnessing a reversal, due in part to our failed education system. Led by corrupt big city teachers’ unions and staffed with too many liberal educators that selfishly squandered a year of our children’s educations, most students are being programmed to reject long-held American values. Now, schools like Columbia University in New York, as example, are planning to hold six additional graduation ceremonies for students — according to their race or how they identify sexually. Like Jim Crow before them, students are purposely separating themselves away from others into various tribes. That’s progress?

I’m fortunate to have four granddaughters, all of which enjoy sports. But now the Left has decided to let boys who identify as girls compete in girls’ sports, and use their bathrooms. I don’t like it, so I’m labeled whatever the “-phobe” word of the day is popular, for my lack of understanding. If one doesn’t comply with the new standard, he is considered uncaring. What about my granddaughters and millions of other girls — their voice doesn’t count? No girl wants to compete with males or allow them in their locker rooms. What is unifying about changing the whole system just for a few mediocre male athletes? Will the Left be satisfied when women’s sports are eliminated? Where’s the feminist movement on this?

Biden’s handlers are considering increasing taxes, supposedly on people making $400,000 per year or more. They do this for no other reason than because they can, and raising taxes is what tax-and-spend politicians do.

Want to bet it won’t be just those over $400,000? They have other ways of getting our money. How do you Biden voters like our new gas prices?

All things equal, an Illinoisan making $400,000 pays $113,122 per year in taxes, or 28%. A person making $100,000 pays $16,772 per year, or 17%. The tired old adage that the “rich” need to pay more in taxes is a myth Democrats roll out during elections to get less well-off people to vote for them. It then pits moderately well-off people against those not so well-off. There is a vast difference between a person making $400,000 per year and Bill Gates.

Border issues, racism, education, girls’ sports, and taxes, mentioned here, are just a few examples of a downward spiraling society toward socialism. It’s a mounting abyss ripping America apart more each day. We’re living in an age where we are increasingly dividing ourselves, despite the warning in the book of Matthew.

Sadly, I’m not sure we can find our way back if socialist agendas continue to be shoved down our throats.