Voice of the People: Problems that need solutions in First Ward

I live in the First Ward near Locust and Dearborn and have noticed two problems that we regularly encounter on a daily occurrence. The first problem is the need for a second set of stop signs. Since there has been an increase in the number of families with young children in my neighborhood mixed with individuals speeding on North Dearborn Avenue, this is just one day away from one of these young children getting hit.

Some of those in the community have talked to no avail to our alderman about the stop signs and promises were made to do something about it, yet we have seen no action.

The second issue in my neighborhood is that there is nowhere for those riding the metro to dispose of their trash when entering or exiting the bus. This creates a problem since they tend to drop their trash on the ground and it blows all over the neighborhood. The solution is to simply place trash containers at the bus stop.

These problems weigh on my mind, especially the protentional loss of life to one of the children.

Jessica Cajamarca

Kankakee