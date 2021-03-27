Voice of the People: Nation, world won't change without turning to God

In response to Jim Nowlan March 9th commentary about “The GOP may be over:” I agree with just about everything Mr. Nowlan has to say. I have been a conservative Republican for most of my life but that has changed over the last three election cycles. I’m now just a “conservative.”

Are there no at least halfway good leaders in this country? Where have all the good people gone? For at least the last three election cycles, the voters have been left with the choice of the lesser of two evils. Not one of the candidates knows how or have been capable of being honest people of integrity.

Even when they don’t need to lie, they just can’t help themselves. They make a statement or make a situation seem right and good but they have to add that “little white lie” to get their bill passed hoping the people won’t catch it. You know what that is called? Half truths, which is no truth at all — it’s a lie. The American people aren’t very bright when it comes to politics, we don’t hold politicians accountable for their lies and actions. In fact we reward them, we continually re-elect them, some for decades.

Right here in Illinois is a good example. We have a governor who removes his toilets from a house so it’s uninhabitable. He saves thousands of dollars in property taxes, which others property owners in the area have to make up for with higher taxes. You think you or I can get rewarded with such a deal? Oh, by the way, he had one toilet replaced after the home was reassessed, not quite as uninhabitable after all. He got away with it because we didn’t hold him accountable. He’s only the tip of the iceberg.

There’s not a politician in the country who hasn’t taken liberty with the truth, they just can’t help themselves. They may start with good intentions, to be honest, but they all succumb to the temptation eventually. There is just too much money thrown at them from lobbyists to resist. How do you think these career politicians who have never held a private job in their lives end up millionaires? Oh, that’s right, many of them are married to lobbyists. Politicians are only a reflection of the people they represent though.

We are all flawed, the Bible says “none are good no not one.” We are all sinners of which I may be the chief. We all twist the truth a little to make us look better or to get something. Maybe we shouldn’t. Mr. Nowlan ended his commentary stating our nation needs a “secular Great Awakening.” No, that’s not what we need.

We can replace every politician in the nation but if we don’t change our morals, we have changed nothing. The new politicians will succumb to the same temptations. What we need is a moral, a turning of our hearts to God, Great Awakening. We have made many gods, from science to meditation to pot smoking, not that there’s anything wrong with these things except pot smoking.

We have taken the things God declares good and just and made them wrong and evil. The things God declares sin we call good, we celebrate, honor and rejoice in them. No, without turning our hearts to God, a true Great Awakening, there really is no hope for this nation or for the world.

Steven Schuler

Peotone