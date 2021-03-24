Voice of the People: Transplant recipients overlooked in vaccine line

I just wanted to reach out as a K3 resident trying to get the COVID-19 vaccine and a kidney transplant recipient, I should have been in the same group as the over 65 age group or even before them.

The same for any other solid organ transplant patient and those on dialysis. We have been ignored by the federal, state and local governments, yet we are the most at-risk group of people. Also, I work for Amazon. When everyone was staying home, I was working to make that happen for everyone. The government does not even classify my job as the same as a grocery store worker. This is a travesty that needs to be ended and soon. Please, for those of us that have no immune system, let us get the vaccines now.

Ben Howard

Bourbonnais