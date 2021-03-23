EDITORIAL: It's time to stop delaying medical care

There are many things you can put off until tomorrow that you could do today.

Wash the dishes, get a haircut and mow the grass? Sure, on those tasks, you’re free to procrastinate with the best of them.

Preventative medical care, early detection screenings and necessary surgeries? Those are a much different story.

When COVID-19 first started rearing its ugly head, many medical providers were forced to close the doors to their operating rooms to non-emergency surgeries. Also, many doctor’s or screening appointments were pushed back or even canceled until the virus was better under control.

As the situation improved, hospitals flew open their doors ready to welcome back their patients and give them the care they needed. They weren’t met with the rush they were expecting. Time went on, like it always does, yet patients still didn’t return to the numbers the facilities saw before.

While it’s not likely that everyone suddenly become healthy, and the need for preventative care and screenings certainly didn’t go away, it’s safe to assume the need for medical care still existed. So, where are the patients, hospitals asked themselves.

They’re staying away due to fear, they surmised.

And that fear could prove deadly for some. Some are waiting so long to have a health problem addressed that they’re dying from a condition which could have certainly been addressed and treated.

Riverside Healthcare President and CEO Phil Kambic told senior reporter Lee Provost something unsettling: more people are dying at home and they’re dying younger.

“They are not seeking care at our hospitals,” Kambic said. “We are seeing this over and over again.”

That was back in June. Now, just last week, we heard the same sentiments again. This time from Dr. Kalisha Hill, chief medical officer for AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital Kankakee and AMITA Health St. Joseph’s Hospital in Joliet.

Hill said they’re seeing an increase in deaths on arrival in the emergency room. Too many are delaying care until it’s too late, she said.

Leaders of both our great local hospitals are saying the same thing — don’t continue to daily medical care. We think it’s high time everyone starts listening. Listen like your life depends on it — because it just might.

"If you can't take care of yourself, how the heck are you going to take care of everyone around you?"

Tan France