WEBBER: Hitting the links with friends and golf's 'Ironman'

I’ve had the good fortune to play a lot of golf this winter. Played in Mexico, California, and all over Arizona. One round was on my birthday at Torrey Pines in San Diego, which is where the US Open will be played in June. Playing there was sort of a bucket list item.

Some courses were public; others per invitation by good friends at courses all over Arizona. Most games were with buddies from Illinois, although I did get the opportunity to play and meet some “new friends” as well.

Playing with Tim Milner of Milner Media Partners and Jeff Chiero of Court Street Ford, we were at the prestigious Cochise course at Desert Mountain in Scottsdale, Arizona. This was courtesy of Chris Hutchinson, a former Australian who sold his company, moved to Montana and amazingly drove a truck across the country. This gave us something else to discuss besides bad golf.

Anyway, on the 12th hole Tim hit a towering drive pushed to the right where a course ranger happened to be sitting, probably glaring at me for slow play. The ball hit the cart path in front of the ranger, bouncing into a tree. And there it hung, right in the branches. Disappointingly, Tim elected to take a drop rather than play the ball where it landed as we had hoped.

With my buddy Steve Lemenager, we were matched with a couple of lovely elderly ladies during another round. We thought we were in for a lengthy day, but were pleasantly surprised by their ability to play. The only issue I had, besides scrambling mightily to beat them, was limiting four-letter words to describe my game.

When Steve and I played Torrey Pines it was with a couple of young fellas from Washington, brothers-in-law who were both medical professionals. Between them they had five kiddos — all under 6. They were ecstatic to be out of the house. In conversation, we learned they were “Trumpers,” too. It was refreshing to meet young professionals not indoctrinated by our miserable education system or Left Coast ideologies.

But last week, I was paired with perhaps the most interesting person I will ever meet on the golf course. I was the guest of Jeff again, at Eagle Mountain in Fountain Hills, Arizona. Jeff is an interesting fella in his own right, but perhaps not as much as his buddy, Bob “Ironman” Kurtz.

Some might recall Mr. Kurtz as a sportscaster at WBBM Channel 2 in Chicago. He also worked at ESPN and CNN. This presented him opportunities to meet, interview, and play golf with sports legends. He spoke warmly about the people he met, but seemed especially in awe of having played golf with the great Arnie Palmer. He didn’t say so, but judging by the glint in Bob’s eye, you could tell Arnie might be his favorite.

One particularly touching story Bob talked about was playing college golf in Yankton, South Dakota. He was the No. 2 player on the team. Amazingly, his dad was No. 1 — perhaps the only father-son college golf teammates in history.

Currently, “Ironman” is training for a Top Golf charity event for the homeless on March 25. He will attempt to hit 1,000 drives of 200 yards or more in a 12-hour period. Other than blinking, I can’t think of anything I can do a thousand times in 12 hours. If you are interested in learning more about this charitable event, check out his website at golfsironman.com.

I have no doubt Bob will accomplish this feat. In the two rounds I played with him, he hit 23 of 24 fairways, compared to the three or four I managed to dribble a ball into. He had so many pars, we began calling a par score a “bob.”

In 2014 Bob set the record for the Fastest-72-Holes-Ever-Played when he completed four rounds in 3 hours, 5 minutes. To put that in perspective, one average round of golf with a foursome lasts about four hours – in my case, about 4½, much to my buddy’s chagrin.

In 2011, Mr. Kurtz was enshrined into “Ripley’s Believe It or Not” when he played an astonishing 1,850 holes in one week, also for charity. That is an average of 265 holes per day for seven straight days. Had that been me, they would have had to bury me on the third tee box sometime around 4 in the afternoon on the first day.

Bob once golfed for 37 straight hours without a break, playing through the night with glow-in-the-dark balls, on his way to playing a record 500 straight holes. It hurts just to write that.

Keep in mind, Mr. Kurtz is 79 years young. To celebrate his 78th birthday, he played three different courses in one day — and shot below his age on all three. Golfers will tell you shooting your age, or better, is a big deal. Unless I live to be 115, my chances of doing so are slim to none.

Bob started his day shooting 75, then a 71 at a different course. This round included five birdies. Afterwards, he finished the day by shooting 74 with four birdies at his own club.

For the record, except for Steve and Tim, most of my golfing buddies rarely break 80 on the golf course; none play 72 holes per day. I don’t play much golf with guys that are 15 years older than me either. The man’s energy, stamina, and passion for the game have to be unmatched anywhere.

Both days we played, Bob shot 78, beating his age again. (I didn’t) He does this regularly now, he says. In fact, he owns that Guinness record, too, having beat his age seven times — in one day.

Many thanks to Jeff for introducing me to Mr. Kurtz. I hope to get chances to play with golf’s “Ironman” again.