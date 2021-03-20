Voice of the People: What's going on in Pembroke Township?

For far too long (decades) when we heard “Pembroke” we have envisioned negative activity — misappropriation of government money, a lack of appropriate administration of tax dollars, a lack of audits performed and filed, and a community that continues to be steeped in poverty. Pembroke has been labeled the oldest and poorest black community in Illinois. I am putting this article out to expose not only some of the bad things I have learned that are going on in Pembroke, but also to make Kankakee County aware of some of the good things being accomplished in Pembroke Township.

I recently received a call from someone that lives in another state asking me about three things that concerned them. They own land in Pembroke and reported the poor conditions of the roads on 3000S Road. It has been brought to my attention that this road is not the only road that has received poor service or no service. There are roads that ambulances have not been able to travel to reach citizens with serious medical conditions.

Calls are continuously made to the township office in an effort to reach the road commissioner without success. This absentee behavior from the road commissioner’s office has been a concern of Pembroke citizens since he got in office in 2017. The silver lining is that he is not on the ballot for the April 6 election.

A former resident described to me how for 50 years the politicians have continued to fail the citizens of Pembroke, Illinois. I have heard of the past cases of misappropriated funds and a lack of filing reports, audits and Annual Financial Reports by previous administrations in both the township and road commissioner positions. It is my understanding that this negligent leadership has led to the township being placed on the Illinois Stop Pay List for grants.

I have it on good authority that the current township administration is working tirelessly under many financial restrictions to bring Pembroke Township into compliance with state and local governing entities. Did you know that Pembroke Township Supervisor Brenda Miles has been working for the past four years with a property tax-based budget of only $170,000 and has managed to do what the past supervisors were apparently unable to do: file required audits, AFRs as well as bring the township back into good standing with its Duns, SAMS and GATA?

Being in status with the Illinois comptroller’s office as well as other grant-regulating entities will make the township once again eligible to apply for grants to help the township make much-needed upgrades in many areas that need repair. These are just a few of the positive things I have learned about recently that are happening in the township.

Patricia Polk

Kankakee