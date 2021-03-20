MAREK: Has the vaccine distribution illustrated who counts?

As the world watches itself try to become vaccinated, it once again becomes clear who comes first. In part, it makes perfect sense to immunize first responders and health-care providers. That is a given. After that, who comes next is a total jumble. Are older people next most important? Just because one is old, does he or she have more rights to the first rounds? The first plan of the prior administration dodged the bullet and let the states decide. But confusion reigned.

Some states got more of the first shipments than others. Did it seem that red states got more of these early supplies than others, or was it our imagination? Or does money talk in immunization as well as in so many other parts of our society? Should political leaders get early consideration? Does the age 65 mean something more than any other number? For sake of possible susceptibility, this age and older was to be the second round in most states. But wait. Let’s take a look at Florida and its governor, Ron DeSantis.

He was publicly quoted as saying, “I’m not worried about your income bracket. I’m worried about your age bracket.” Sounds pretty scientific. Older people seemed to die more often than younger ones if the virus is contracted. But now we learn that the residents of “gated communities” where the residents have been generous donors of whopping checks to DeSantis in the last few months have been able to jump the line. There is now an investigation into what has been called a “pay to play” scheme by the governor to direct vaccines to ultra-wealthy ZIP codes.

Over 1,200 homeowners in the exclusive Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo got their shots in January when vaccines were desperately short. One particular resident who got such a shot was former Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner, who gave a $250,000 donation to DeSantis’ political action committee. He was also a month short of being 65. DeSantis, at the same time he was vaccinating the wealthy, chose Publix Pharmacies as the sole distributor of the Florida vaccines. It was reported that the heiress of Publix had also given thousands of dollars to DeSantis’ campaign.

Perhaps Florida is just a poor example of this injustice. Every day the letters to the editor cry out for the unfairness in distribution. Publix has been setting up a website three times a week. You log on at 6 a.m. and wait to be let into the site. You can watch the available doses slip away for each county. Within the hour, the availability of shots is depleted and you haven’t even got in. As my readers may remember, while I am one of those “elderly” people who qualify for this first round, we struck out the first 10 times we tried to get into the system. Finally we got in only to discover almost the entire state was already depleted. But there was one open. Pensacola. It was 588 miles away, but we took it and drove almost 1,200 miles in one day to get my first shot. But how many older citizens can and will make such a drive?

I had tried the Veterans Affairs clinic in nearby Cape Coral, but was told I did not qualify, based on my 2018 earnings. I accepted that. I knew that after I served in the military, there was a change made to eligibility for VA health care. For years, income did not matter, but then it did. I remember a quite wealthy Kankakeean, some eight years older than I, was totally qualified. I imagine he out-earned me 10 to 1, but timing was everything.

I read one letter to the editor of the Fort Myers newspaper. The writer complained of this VA unfairness. He started by sharing his frustration in turning to VA for a vaccination. This 83-year-old Vietnam veteran had “above average” income. At first an appointment was made, but upon arriving at the injection site, he was canceled “due to his income level.”

His follow-up comments are too good not to be shared. He went on to say, “Funny thing is, during my military years, no one ever said that I wouldn’t be qualified for later veterans’ benefits if I were to become too successful as a civilian. I suppose next they will tell me I can’t be buried at a National Cemetery because I earned too much money as a civilian after my military career.”

How sad that those of us who served and received the same pay grade as everyone else of equal rank will now be denied such services. Right next to his letter was another from a 91-year-old veteran from the Korean War who did get an appointment through the Naples VA, but had his appointment set in Cape Coral. He no longer can drive and the VA transportation service is not functioning because of the pandemic. He had no way of getting to the site. He just asked for any help to get vaccinated. These two letters on the very same day!

So fairness has not shown its face in these troubled times. In one case, money is a barrier to treatment while in other cases, extreme wealth and consequent donations make it immediately available. The frustration of eligible people goes on and on. Sure, there will soon come a time when all who want the vaccination will have that opportunity, but once again wealth and privilege win out over all. I guess that is just America today.