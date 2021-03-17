Voice of the People: Biden supporters, is this what you voted for?

Did anyone really vote for President Joe Biden? If so, how is it going so far? Is he accomplishing your wishes for a new America?

Personally, I am alarmed and do not like where Biden is pointing us. In fact, there is not one positive I see in his administration's policies. Are they your policies, too?

Do you agree with the border crisis? Is the acceleration of unaccompanied kids in the cage tents OK? The illegals overwhelming our borders and 100 who tested COVID positive and were released into our country? Could you tell me what is good about this?

Do you approve of the drug cartels directing the traffic coming over the border? What do you think of the sex trafficking and rapes in the migrant population? Is that fair to women? Now, let's talk about women and girls in our country who have trained in their favorite sports and now have to compete with males, thanks to an executive order of Mr. Biden. This will hurt women's sports and deflate any girls who were giving their all to their sports. OK with Biden voters?

How are you feeling about the $1.9 trillion stimulus People's Act that only has less than 10 percent going to the American people and COVID relief but gives $600 million to pay San Francisco's budget shortfall? The same city that is a nightmare of human feces and drug needles on the sidewalks. If you live in Kankakee, wouldn't it be nice to have a share of that $600 million to rebuild some of our boarded-up houses? Expand business and job opportunities?

Most of the allocated monies will not even be paid out this year but during a period of time. Sounds like a slush fund to me. Does this help small businesses ravaged by the lockdowns?

H.R. 1 also seeks a spurious overhaul of our elections. Do you Biden voters appreciate our elections taken away from states? Under this new legislation, elections would be federalized. It would enable Democrats to win all elections in perpetuity. It would implement mandatory voter registration, which now is under state regulations to register voters and the maintenance of voters rolls. It expands mass mail-in balloting. It would codify "sworn statements" instead of voter IDs.

It would restore voting rights to felons and mandate drop boxes and ballot harvesting. How did our last election go? Were you very proud of how Biden was elected?

If half of the country believes there was voter fraud, can this legislation make it more fair? If we cannot have fair elections and know on the day of the election who won, what a sorry country we live in. Men on the moon and maybe Mars soon, but our computers will not tell us who won on election night, which is an injustice to all concerned.

A last thought, when you are looking for a job, China's exports to the U.S. was up 32.2 percent in the first two months of 2021. Our jobs are flowing back to China. Joe Biden is at the helm of our government now. Is this what you voted for?

Linda Nicolais

Kankakee